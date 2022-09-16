Pioneers coach and 4 players receive league honors

On Sept. 9, four Western Nebraska Pioneers and coach Antonio Garcia were named to the Independence League’s All-League team to cap off the inaugural season.

“I was also honored to know that we had the most all league players in the league,” Garcia said. “These are guys that I recruited and coached and it was a great feeling to see them honored as they should be. Eric, Jace, Griffin and Paul had unbelievable summers and without them, we would not nearly have been as successful as we were.”

Jace Jeremiah, Eric Smelko, Paul Panduro and Griffin Allen saw their names announced as all-league players.

“I’m honored to be on the team with the best players across the league,” Smelko said. “There were some great players in this league and to be acknowledged with them is really special. We had a great team this summer and to be an all-star with three others is pretty special.”

Garcia was named this year’s Coach of the Year after leading the Pioneers to a championship win on Aug. 6.

“The team made it fun to be there each day and that all starts with Coach Garcia,” Smelko said. “He made it fun to be there each day and worked hard for the team and I’m happy he received the recognition of being Coach of the Year.”

Garcia could not be more grateful to receive the honor, but also thanked his coaching staff for helping throughout the season and without them, the Pioneers wouldn’t have gotten to where they were.

“I could not be more grateful for the award than I am, but I really do believe it is a coaching staff award. Yes, my name is on it, yes I am the head coach, but my assistants need the same recognition because without them, our success as a team would have been nothing,” Garcia said. “They did such a great job working with me and our team and I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Also earning a special honor was Allen, who was named Pitcher of the Year.

Players use the summer seasons as a way to not only play summer ball, but also to get better and develop into better players.

“The summer is meant for players to get better and with the help of Coach Garcia, Trent Keefer, Mikey Calia, and my teammates I accomplished that goal,” Smelko said. “They put me in positions to succeed, to get better, and try new things.”

Smelko, who was with the team for two summers, appreciates the memories he has made with the team and thanks the fans for coming out.

“I’d like to thank the fans for coming out to the games each day for the past two summers,” he said. “You guys have made this organization fun and gave me many memories that I will never forget. Thank you Gering for welcoming me with open arms for another summer and go Pios.”

Garcia, who finished his final season coaching the Pioneers, saw this as a good way to end his career in Gering.

“All in all it was such a good way to end my summer coaching career in Gering and I look forward to visiting in the near future,” Garcia said.

The honor of Most Valuable Player went to Canyon County Spud infielder Tyler Stone while Organization of the Year went to the Spearfish Sasquatch.

Independence League All-League Team MVP: Tyler Stone, Canyon County Spuds, Iowa Western Community College Pitcher of the Year: Griffin Allen, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Grand Canyon University Coach of the Year: Antonio Garcia, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Gonzaga University iLB Organization of the Year: Spearfish Sasquatch Catcher: Connor Flagg, North Platte Plainsmen, University of Central Arkansas Infielder: Tyler Stone, Canyon County Spuds, Iowa Western Community College Infielder: Ryan Bachman, Spearfish Sasquatch, Minnesota State University – Mankato Infielder: Dillon Baker, Casper Horseheads, Miami University Infielder: Jace Jeremiah, Western Nebraska Pioneers, St. John’s University Infielder: Brayden Morrow, Casper Horseheads, Tulane University Outfielder: Eric Smelko, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Cal State Dominguez Hills Outfielder: Colin Lynam, Nebraska Prospects, Wayne State College Outfielder: Carson Lundmark, Badlands Big Sticks, Mayville State University Outfielder: Derek Wood Gem City Bison George Mason University Pitcher: Griffin Allen, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Grand Canyon University Pitcher: Marco Ibarra, Fremont Moo, Chico State Pitcher: Lucas Hamzeh, Fremont Moo, Midland University Pitcher: Tristin Tatum, Canyon County Spuds, Cal State East Bay Pitcher: Caden Fiveash, North Platte Plainsmen, Northern Oklahoma College - Tonkawa Pitcher: Paul Panduro, Western Nebraska Pioneers, Pittsburg State University Pitcher: Blake McFadden, Canyon County Spuds, Northwest Nazarene University