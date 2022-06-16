Pioneers defeat Prospects on Thursday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers and Nebraska Prospects faced off on Thursday in a game that was postponed from May 29.

“I told the guys we were tied for first-place, we control our own destiny going into this last stretch of the first half. Nine to go before today, eight to go now,” coach Antonio Garcia said. “We’ve just got to keep playing good baseball, bring good energy to the dugout and to the field every day and we’ll give ourselves a good chance to try and clinch a playoff berth in the first half.”

The Pioneers took the 8-4 win after starting strong by scoring four in the first inning.

“It was a little sloppy but we took advantage of their mistakes, they did the same with us. I thought we swung the bats really well, I thought we got a really quality start from Griffin Allen,” Garcia said. “I thought we did a really good job, that was a really good ball club that we beat and I’m pretty excited about getting the win on a Thursday night.”

The Prospects got the scoring started with a home run in the top of the first inning, their first of the game.

The Pioneers got control of the game in the bottom of the inning and didn’t let go. Jace Jeremiah was hit by a pitch before scoring on a wild pitch. Adam Enyart and Alex Zerfass then walked as both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch. Declan Wiesner brought in another run on a single. Zerfass would then score on a PK Walsh single to put the Pioneers up 4-0.

The Prospects were held scoreless for five innings as the Pioneers would score one in the second, seventh and eighth innings.

The run in the second saw Eric Smelko score on an error that resulted in Enyart reaching first. Smelko reached base on a walk.

The fifth inning run came on a lead-off home run by Wiesner, who was in his first game as a Pioneer.

“The environment here is just unbelievable, the fans, the players, the stadium sounds, it was just a lot of fun,” Wiesner said. “My teammates did a good job of setting us up early so I was able to just sit back and do my thing.”

The seventh inning saw a 3-run home run by Prospect JD DiPrima, giving them their final runs of the game.

The bottom half of the inning saw the Pioneers in a bases loaded situation as Smelko walked, bringing in Walsh.

Once again with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Price Allman hit a ground ball to the pitcher, who overthrew it trying to make a play at home, resulting in Enyart scoring and bringing the score to 8-4.

Griffin Allen got the start for the Pioneers, going 6.1 innings while giving up two hits, three runs, and one walk as he recorded six strikeouts.

“Griffin did a great job, he was competitive in the zone with two, three pitches and he did a really good job for us,” Garcia said. “He got in and out of trouble pretty well for us, ran out of gas a little bit toward the end but all-in-all, great job from him.”

Also on the mound for the Pioneers was Manato Tateno, who threw 1.2 innings in giving up one hit and run, two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Paul Panduro came in for the final inning and got all three batters he faced to strikeout.

“I had a lot of fun handling our pitchers,” Wiesner said. “I think they all did a great job today and without them, you can’t win.”

The two teams will continue this series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. for the second of four games this weekend.

“I just want to keep stringing competitive at-bats together, putting the bat on the ball, get another quality start on the mound and try and win game two,” Garcia said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

