Pioneers down Moo in series opener

The Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Fremont Moo on Tuesday to start the final regular season homestand, getting the 9-3 win.

“We played really good defense. Hunter (McCollum) absolutely couldn’t have asked for anything more from the young buck coming out late in the summer, an unbelievable start for him against the best offensive team in the league,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “I told the guys that we’re going to win a lot of games if we’re going to get 18 hits, we’ve just got to keep swinging it, keep playing our game and keep rolling into the playoffs.”

The first two innings were scoreless as the game was in a pitcher’s dual between Pioneer Hunter McCollum and Moo Marco Ibarra.

The Pioneers scored two in the bottom of the third for a 2-0 lead. Jason Luke and Connor Doughty singled. Antonio Nanez bunted to move Luke and Doughty to second and third base. An Eric Smelko single brought both runs in.

Fremont responded in the top of the fourth inning, the first on a home run and the second on a single after a double put a runner on.

The next two and a half innings were scoreless as the Pioneers broke the tie in the seventh.

Doughty and Nanez singled, bringing Smelko up to bat. Smelko hit an RBI single and on a Jace Jeremiah single, Smelko scored for a 4-2 lead.

“We knew front and center that they were one of the best teams in the league so we had to go out there and just compete with them pitch by pitch,” Smelko said. “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that we were going to win the game at 2-2 and we just happened to pull it out.”

The Moo got one run back in the eighth on a wild pitch but the Pioneers got that run and more in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five.

Isaac Lopez and Shane Jamison started it with singles and on the next batter, Luke hit a 2-RBI double for a 6-3 lead. Doughty singled and went to second on the throw to third. Smelko singled in both runners before being brought in on a Jeremiah single to end the scoring, giving the Pioneers the 9-3 win.

Smelko led the Pioneers with a 3-for-5 night with five RBIs and two runs followed by Jeremiah and Doughty each going 3-for-4. Jeremiah finished with two RBIs and Doughty had three runs.

“Eric is our guy, he’s been our guy for two years,” Garcia said. “Every time he steps in the box, we’re looking for something special out of him and he has a lot of fun playing the game, it’s a lot of fun watching him play.”

McCollum went six innings, giving up six hits, two runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Ignacio Reynoso came in for two innings in earning the win. Reynoso gave up two hits, one run, one walk and struck out three. Paul Panduro went the final inning, recording a strikeout.

The defense helped the pitchers as amazing plays by the defense, especially the middle infield of Nanez and Jeremiah, kept runs from scoring.

“(Jace and Antonio) were unbelievable,” Garcia said. “They had unbelievable plays tonight, obviously helped a ton and I know our pitchers are thankful for them.”

The two teams will continue the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“If we can hit like we did today, pitch like we did today, play defense like we did today, there’s not a lot of teams that could beat us,” Garcia said. “We’ve just got to keep playing our game, our kind of baseball against the other team and we should come out with a series win.”

Smelko believes the Moo will be ready for game two of the series and the Pioneers need to be on their game.

“Tomorrow is a new day,” Smelko said. “We know they are going to be a little mad that we beat them pretty badly today and found a couple more hits than them but we know they are going to come out with a fresh new starter and come out as clean tomorrow.”