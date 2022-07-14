Pioneers down Sasquatch on Thursday

After getting some much needed rest, the Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Spearfish Sasquatch for the second of five games on Thursday, winning 7-4.

The Pioneers struck first in the bottom of the opening inning on an Isaac Lopez single to bring in Alex Zerfass.

The Spearfish would score four in the second on an error, ground out and single for the 4-1 lead. This would be all the Spearfish would score as they were held without a run the rest of the game.

The bottom of the frame saw Eric Smelko bring in Tyler Mead on a ground out. Two innings later, the Pioneers would take the lead and keep it after scoring four.

Mead, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, began the fourth by hitting his first home run in Oregon Trail Park Stadium to bring himself and PK Walsh around.

“I felt like I put a pretty good swing on it, I had two strikes on me at the time,” Mead said. “I was just trying to get a rally going for the team and as I looked up, I saw it and kept watching it go and snuck out. It was really exciting and awesome to hit home runs, everyone likes doing it and I couldn’t wait to get back in the dugout with all my buddies.

“I was trying to do a job, get PK over after his big double to lead off the inning and I just got the right pitch at the right time.”

Two more runs came in on Smelko and Zerfass singles. The Pioneers got one more around in the seventh on a Lopez single to put the score at 7-4, where it would remain the final two innings.

A big reason for the win were the strong pitching performances by Adrian Short, Jerson Morales and Paul Panduro, all current or former Western Nebraska Community College pitchers.

“Pitchers on both sides did a great job, I still thought we swung the bat really well tonight, but unbelievable job by our pitchers,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “No earned runs in a nine inning game is great. Shorty could've gotten out of that second with a double play ball but he picked us up, our offense came back and did another great job of getting the win.”

Short pitched the first 5.2 innings to get the win in giving up five hits, four runs, and three walks while recording eight strikeouts. Morales pitched the next 2.1 inning and gave up one hit with three strikeouts. Panduro got the save, pitching the final inning and only giving up a walk.

The two teams will continue the series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“We just need to get another quality start and keep swinging it,” Garcia said.