Pioneers down the Spuds

After four days off, the Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Canyon County Spuds on Friday, getting the 3-1 come-from-behind win.

“That’s just some summer ball stuff for you, obviously, that wasn’t ideal for our guys,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “Slow start but they came out and played a pretty good baseball game so I was happy about it.”

The start of the game was delayed because of no umpires and after calling in local umpires, the game started with an hour delay.

Spuds scored one in the top or the third for the first run of the game and held the Pioneers hitless until the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Pioneers would score three runs on two hits.

“It was awesome, we put barrels on baseballs and they found holes. They did a great job,” Garcia said.

Price Allman got it started with a hit by pitch and was then brought in on an Antonio Nanez triple.

“It was an awesome moment, big crowd, family flew in for the first time so it was picture perfect,” Nanez said. “To hit in front of them and not only that but to get the first run to tie the team and to break up the no-hitter was a great feeling.”

Nanez was brought in by an Eric Smelko triple. Smelko scored on an error on the throw to third by the center fielder.

“He hit that ball and initially, I thought it was gone and then came just short, but once I saw that ball go past third base and him,” Nanez said. “Basically walking in, it was awesome. It got the whole crowd and team pretty fired up.”

Neither team could get anything else across as the Pioneers would get the 3-1 win.

The Spuds out-hit the Pioneers 6-5. The hits came from the bats of Smelko, Nanez, Declan Wiesner and Price Allman.

Griffin Allen began the game on the mound, going 6.2 innings and gave up four hits, one run, and one walk while recording five strikeouts. Manato Tateno pitched the next 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and had one strikeout. Paul Panduro finished the game and got the save, giving up one hit with one strikeout.

“Griffin was unbelievable tonight, he’s been unbelievable. He’s our ace and he’s shown that,” Garcia said. “He has shown up and is doing a great job for us. Manny and Paul out of the pen did a great job as well and it was really good to see.”

The Pioneers and Spuds will be back in action on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

“We need to come with more energy, I wasn’t super happy with the energy in the dugout and on the field,” Garcia said. “I get having a four day layoff and then that disaster before the game but just more energy from the guys and then just stay on our approach, stay on our game plan and we’ll be in a good spot.”