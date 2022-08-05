Pioneers earn marathon win on Thursday, Panduro pitches 15 strikeouts in relief

It was a long Thursday night for the Western Nebraska Pioneers as they traveled to Spearfish for game one of the championship series against the Spearfish Sasquatch. The reason, the game went into a record 15 innings before the Pioneers pulled away for an 11-3 win after an eight-run inning and seven relief innings by Paul Panduro.

“I think we started off a little bit slow but it was a pitching dual being 3-1 the whole game and then us tying it in the eighth to go to extras,” Panduro said. “It was just stressful for the hitters.

“They come in, they’re getting mad but us as a pitching staff were like ‘hey, let’s keep them up, let’s not put them down or put pressure on them and if it took 15 innings, it took 15 innings and we got the job done.”

Panduro, who came in with the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning, didn't show any signs of slowing down as he was on the mound for the remainder of the game. Panduro went the final seven innings, only giving up two hits and a walk while recording 15 strikeouts.

In the no-hitter he had in April at Pittsburg State, Panduro finished with 16 strikeouts which is the most he’s had in a game. The focus he had months ago in that game was the same he had in this game but with more pressure.

“It felt kind of the same as in the same focus I had,” he said. “I had no pressure in my no-hitter since I started the full nine innings whereas here, I went in tied 3-3, basically 0-0, and I never thought about that game ending in the bottom of any inning because I told myself that I was going to go out there and get the 1-2-3, get the third out before they score. It was the same focus, same energy, same mindset of me dominating.”

The Sasquatch struck first in the second inning with two runs, the first on a single and the second on a sacrifice fly. The next inning was scoreless before the Pioneers got on the board in the fourth inning to cut the lead in half.

Declan Wiesner began the inning with a single before advancing to third on a Ryan Callahan double. Tyler Mead brought in Wiesner on a sacrifice fly to bring the run in.

Spearfish would go on to score another in the bottom of the fifth on a ground out. The game would stay 3-1 until the eighth inning when the Pioneers tied the game. Eric Smelko walked and then advanced to third base on a Jace Jeremiah single. Smelko scored on a wild pitch and Jeremiah scored on an Alex Zerfass double.

Neither team could make any separation for the next five innings as Panduro and Sasquatch Dylan Richey and David Dielman were in a pitcher’s dual.

“After I passed that pitch count (85) of not being able to throw the next three days, I told myself I have to get out of here with a win,” Panduro said. “Every time I went back into the dugout, I told the team ‘guys, score one and if you don’t, we’re going to score in the next inning.’

“Until we scored in the 15th, I told myself, ‘you’re not going to let anyone score. You’re going to go out there and get the third out before anyone scores and that’s how it’s going to go. I don’t care if it goes 10 innings, 11 innings, 12 innings, if I had to pitch 12 innings, I would do it for the team.’”

The Pioneers began to hit off of Dielman, who gave up the first four runs in the 15th, to start the eight-run inning.

Jeremiah hit a single on the fourth pitch before a Zerfass walk and Wiesner single to load the bases. Callahan then walked to bring one run in before the Sasquatch made a pitching change. Mead, Jason Luke and Stevie Hom were each hit by a pitch for another three runs.

With the bases still loaded and one out, Smelko hit a single, bringing in Luke and Hom before another pitching change. This didn’t stop the Pioneers as Zerfass singled to load the bases once more and a Wiesner double brought in the final two runs.

The Pioneers saw four batters have multi-hit games. Wiesner led the team, going 4-for-7 with two runs and RBIs. Jeremiah went 2-for-8 with two runs, Zerfass finished 3-for-6 with one run and RBI and Callahan went 2-for-6 with a run and RBI.

Three pitchers were used in the win prior to Panduro, starting with Jaxson Easterlin who went 5 2/3 in giving up five hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and three strikeouts. Brian Bruxvoort pitched the next 1 1/3, giving up a walk and two hits, Manato Tateno went the following inning in giving up a hit while recording a strikeout.

The Pioneers will look to win the championship in game two on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

“I think we all have a game that we do bad and then a game where we’re just hitting. I think that bad game is out of the way so coming into Saturday,” Panduro said, “I have a good feeling that our offense is going to put up good numbers.”