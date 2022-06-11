Pioneers even series on Saturday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers even the series against the Hastings Sodbusters one apiece after winning Saturday’s contest 2-1.

“I think both offense and defense played pretty well, even though we didn’t score more than two,” Paul Panduro said. “The pitchers gave the hitters a chance and the hitters gave the pitchers a chance to win this game. I just think it was a great overall team win.”

After a week on the road and falling on Friday, this win was important for the team to step in the right direction.

“I think it was a huge win,” Panduro said. “Being on the road for a week in North Platte and then Badland Big Sticks, so tying up the series 1-1 this week is a really good step in the right direction for us.”

Alex Zerfass, Ryan Callahan and Adan Enyart started the bottom of the second inning with singles to load the bases. Jake Curtis grounded into a double play but put the first tally on the board, bringing in Zerfass. At the end of the inning and for the next two innings, the Pioneers led 1-0.

The fifth inning is when the Pioneers got another run across after Curtis reached base on an error and with one out Jason Luke singled, moving Curtis over to third. Eric Smelko popped out to center field, bringing Curtis in after tagging up.

The Sodbusters scored their only run of the game in the sixth inning, when Tyson Gerdes popped out to Smelko in center field to bring in Sawyer Duddleston to cut the Pioneer lead to 2-1.

The Pioneers were able to hold the Sodbusters the rest of the game for the win. The Sodbusters out-hit the Pioneers 6-4.

The Pioneers utilized four pitchers. Panduro pitched the first five innings of the game, only giving up four hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts. This was the first start of the season for Panduro

“Honestly, it was great. Coming in relief last weekend for four innings, so that was basically getting ready for this start,” Panduro said. “Getting to throw five innings, four hits, no runs, it was a great feeling to come in for my first outing and get a win for the boys.”

Price Allman came in for an inning, giving up one hit, two walks and the only Sodbusters run. Manato Tateno pitched the following two innings, giving up two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Brian Bruxvoort got the save after going the final inning and only giving up a hit.

The third and final game of the series will be on Sunday with first pitch at 3:08.

“I think tomorrow, we might need our offense to step it up a little bit, figuring out a way to score more runs,” Panduro said. “If the pitchers hold them to three, four or even five runs, we have a great shot at winning tomorrow.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

