Pioneers fall to Prospects

The Western Nebraska Pioneers and Nebraska Prospects continued their series at Oregon Trail Park Stadium on Saturday as the Prospects came away with the 11-6 win.

"Honestly, I didn’t think we played terrible," head coach Antonio Garcia said. “Too many free passes from on the mound but overall, I thought the guys swung well and we are still coming together as a team and getting used to playing out here.”

The Pioneers got the game started with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jace Jeremiah had an RBI single to score Eric Smelko before PK Walsh doubled, bringing in Jeremiah and Jaxson Wall.

The next two innings remained scoreless until the fourth. Ethan Hergert led off the inning with a single as Sam Holling singled in the next at-bat. Smelko grounded into a fielder's choice to move Holling over and score Hergert. Ryan Callahan was hit by a pitch before Jeremiah doubled to earn two RBIs, allowing Calahan and Holling to score.

With one out in the top of the fifth, the Prospects got themselves on the board. The Prospects put up a four spot which included a 2-run home run.

The Prospects scored one in the sixth on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 6-5. The Prospects took their first lead of the game on a passed ball and single in the eighth inning. They would score three more to go up 10-6 going into the bottom of the eighth.

One more for the Prospects in the ninth put them up 11-6 as the Pioneers were down to their last three outs. However, the Pioneers were unable to get anything going, ending the game.

Two Pioneers had a multi-hit game. Jeremiah went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run while Holling went 2-for-4 with a run.

The Pioneers saw five pitchers on the mound in the game. Ryan Pullen started the game on the mound, going two innings and gave up three hits, one walk and recorded one strikeout. Brian Bruxvoort came in for the next 3.2 innings and gave up five runs, four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Ignacio Reynoso pitched 1.2, gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Paul Panduro went ⅔ of an inning and gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and recorded a strikeout. Ryan Garvey finished the game as he pitched the final inning and gave up two walks, one hit, one run and also had a strikeout.

“Like I told the guys, we’ve just got to flush it and keep moving forward. I think we are playing better as a team,” Garcia said. “The guys are getting closer which is big for me. We’ve just got to keep pushing and (Sunday) is a big day for us but it’s early in the year so we’ve got to get the rust out of the way.

The Pioneers and Prospects will conclude the series on Sunday at 3:08 p.m. The Pioneers will then host the Boulder Collegians on Monday, May 30 at 3:08 p.m.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

