Pioneers fall to Sodbusters

After a week on the road, the Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Hastings Sodbusters on Friday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. The Sodbusters won the game 5-3.

“We’ve got to find a way to play better and have more energy than that. Overall, it was a really bad effort in front of a good crowd,” coach Antonio Garcia said. “Pretty unfortunate to see out of our guys, but hopefully, we’ll bounce back tomorrow.”

The Sodbusters had four batters go to the plate in the top of the first inning but didn’t get anything out of it. The bottom half saw Eric Smelko reach base on a single before moving to second when Jace Jeremiah was hit by a pitch.

Alex Zerfass got the RBI on a sacrifice fly to right field, putting the Pioneers up 1-0 at the end of the inning.

The bottom of the second started with a Jaxson Wall triple. Sam Holling and Antonio Nanez walked to load the bases with one out. The Pioneers scored on another sacrifice fly to right field, this time by Smelko. That was all the Pioneers could get across for the majority of the game.

After holding the Sodbusters scoreless for three innings, the top of the fourth saw three Hastings’ runs. The Sodbusters never looked back as they also scored one apiece in the fifth and seventh innings.

The Pioneers couldn’t get another run across for six innings as they kept leaving runners on base or hitting straight to the defense.

The Pioneers got a run across in the ninth as they were trying to mount a comeback but weren’t able to complete it.

The ninth started with Price Allman and Tommy Eisenstat hitting singles. Stevie Hom moved the runners over on a ground out before Smelko singled to bring Allman in for the run. Smelko advanced to second on a passed ball, putting runners on second and third. Unfortunately, they were stranded there to end the game.

Two Pioneers had multi-hit games as both Smelko and Jace Jeremiah went 2-for-4. Smelko had two RBIs and a run.

Harrison Blum started the game on the mound, going four innings in giving up six hits, four runs and two walks while recording two strikeouts. Ignacio Reynoso pitched the next two, giving up two hits and one run and walk apiece as he had two strikeouts.

Adam Enyart and Ryan Garvey both went an inning as they had three strikeouts. Enyart also gave up a hit and a walk.

Game two of the series will be at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

