Pioneers fall twice to Plainsmen

Following the rainout on Thursday, the Western Nebraska Pioneers and North Platte Plainsmen continued their game on Friday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium with the Plainsmen winning 10-3 before game two began.

The game picked up in the top of the fourth inning with the Plainsmen up 2-0 with two outs and Conor Higgs on second base. Nate Swindle grounded out for the third out.

In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers loaded the bases but were unable to get anything across.

The 2-0 Plainsmen lead remained until the top of the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Plainsman Angel De La Cruz reached first on an error, bringing in two runs for a 4-0 lead.

North Platte extended their lead in the seventh. Giancarlo Servin hit a 2-run home run for the rest of the seventh inning runs to put the Plainsmen up 7-0.

Another run for the Plainsmen came in on a Nate Swindle pop fly to second baseman Jaxson Wall at the lip of the outfield. Two more for the Plainsmen would put the score at 10-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Pioneer Jason Luke hit a 3-run home run over the right field fence for their first runs of the game, cutting the Plainsmen lead to 10-3. This was all the Pioneers could get.

The Plainsmen out-hit the Pioneers 13-7. PK Walsh and Antonio Nanez went 2-for-3 with a run.

Ryan Garvey pitched the 3.2 innings played on Thursday. Friday’s part of the game saw Nick Soudah pitch the next 3.1 innings, giving up five hits, five runs and one strikeout. Dylan Haslett pitched the last two innings, giving up five hits, three runs and two strikeouts.

The second game of the doubleheader began 30 minutes later as the Pioneers couldn’t get any momentum, falling 5-2 in seven innings.

The Plainsmen scored two in the first inning before the Pioneers got on the board with one in the second as Declan Wiesner scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

One in the third and one in the fifth put the Plainsmen up 4-1. In the top of the sixth inning, Servin hit his second home run of the day, clearing the left field wall to extend the North Platte lead to 5-1.

The last run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth when Pioneer Jace Jeremiah doubled to bring in Nanez.

The Pioneers were out-hit 10-2. Jeremiah and Wiesner each went 1-for-3, Jeremiah with an RBI and Wiesner with a run.

There were five pitchers utilized in game two for the Pioneers. Jaxson Easterlin started the game, going two innings and giving up four hits, two runs (one earned) and recorded one strikeout. Jerson Morales pitched the next two and gave up three hits, one run, two walks and one strikeout.

Manato Tateno, Adam Enyart and Paul Panduro each went one inning. Tateno gave up a hit, a run, two walks and one strikeout as Enyart gave up two hits, one run and one strikeout. Panduro pitched one strikeout.

The Pioneers will play the Military All-Stars at 6:35 p.m. on July 2 and then continue their series with the Plainsmen with a doubleheader on July 3. First game starts at 1 p.m.