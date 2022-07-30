Pioneers finish regular season with win

The regular season for the Independence League has now come and gone as the Western Nebraska Pioneers came away with a 6-3 win over the Nebraska Prospects on Saturday.

This wasn’t an ordinary game as they only went seven innings and instead of the final two innings, the teams competed in a home run derby.

“It was decided last night. Neither of us had enough guys to go today so it was just the best thing for both teams,” head coach Antonio Garcia said.

The Pioneers and Prospects scored in each of the same three innings. The Prospects scored one in the top of the first with a Matt Goetzmann home run on the fourth pitch of the game. The Pioneers responded with two of their own in the bottom of the frame.

The inning started with an Eric Smelko walk and advanced to second on a Ryan Callahan single. Jace Jeremiah advanced to first on a fielder’s choice which resulted in runners on the corners as Smelko came in on a Declan Wiesner single.

The Prospects scored once in the fourth to tie the game on a double before two more from the Pioneers extended the lead to 4-2. With two outs, Connor Dought and Tyler Mead singled before a Jason Luke double brought in Doughty. Mead scored on an error by the third baseman.

The final runs for both teams came during the six inning. The Prospects scored on a single while the Pioneers scored on a Tyler Mead double and Stevie Hom single for the 6-3 win.

The sixth inning also saw two pitchers hit for the Pioneers, Manato Tateno, who struckout and Paul Panduro who grounded out. Mead and Doughty led the team going 2-for-3 with two runs, Mead also recorded an RBI.

Ben Scott pitched the first five innings for the Pioneers, giving up eight hits and two runs with three strikeouts. Jerson Morales finished the game giving up a run, two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

“Ben did a great job, Jerson did a great job,” Garcia said. “Pitchers did great, played okay defense and I thought we swung it well enough to win.”

After the seven innings, the two teams competed in a home run derby which was originally supposed to have three from each team. The coaches then decided to add a fourth.

The original three competitors from the Pioneers were Doughty, Mead, and Alex Zerfass.

“It was awesome. Our guys had a lot of fun today and that’s all we were trying to do and just not get anyone hurt before tomorrow but they’ll be ready and they’re excited for tomorrow,” Garcia said. “We’ll head to Fremont and hopefully come back here up a game.”

The fourth, who was added after the first three competed, was Smelko. He was fielding balls in the outfield before being called in by Garcia.

“Tony just said ‘hey, you’re in there’ and I went and grabbed my bat, warmed up real quick and we got it off,” Smelko said.

Smelko won the first round with six home runs as he had a special guest pitching for him, his father Mark.

“It was a lot of fun. It was cool having him here and it was just a fun opportunity to have,” Smelko said. “We’ve had a lot of pitches together so the chemistry was pretty fun there. I thank Chuck and Mayra (Heeman) for doing this, Tony (Garcia) for putting it on and I think it was a pretty successful, fun day.

The Pioneers will head to Fremont to play the Moo for the first game of the divisional series on Sunday. The Pioneers swept the Moo earlier in the week, which won’t matter as the playoffs will be a new set of games.

“That series means nothing that we swept them, they're new games,” Garcia said. “We’re going to their place for one but we have our ace on the mound so we’re excited. We just need to pitch, play defense and swing it like we’ve been doing.”

The Pioneers and Moo will then come back to Gering for game two at Oregon Trail Park Stadium on Monday, Aug. 1. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.