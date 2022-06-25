Pioneers get series win over Spuds

The Western Nebraska Pioneers and the Canyon County Spuds faced off in a back-and-forth game on Saturday as the Pioneers got the 3-2 win to take the series.

“That was a gritty win. I mean we played really good defense, pitched the ball really well and clutched up on offense when we needed to,” head coach Antonio Garcia said.

For starting pitcher Charlie Deeds, this would be his last game as he leaves for his next adventure on Monday. In his second year with the Pioneers, he’s had an amazing time playing for Garcia and the rest of the coaching staff.

“These past two years have been unreal. Antonio is a great coach, he got (Trent) Keefer and Mikey (Callia) here. I can’t say more good things about them,” Deeds said. “They’re great guys and they put together a great team and I love coming out here, it’s always a blast.

“I’ll be coming back, hopefully we can get the series sweep tomorrow against the Spuds, I leave on Monday, but I love it here. I love the kids, I love the coaches, it’s a great time. Huge win though, gotta love the close ones.”

The Pioneers struck first in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Eric Smelko to bring in Ryan Callahan.

Neither team scored in the third but a 2-run home run by Tyler Miller in the fourth put the Spuds up 2-1.

Smelko then hit another sacrifice fly to right to bring in Jaxson Wall for the tie in the bottom of the inning.

It was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth when an RBI single by Isaac Lopez broke the tie for a 3-2 Pioneers lead.

“I was just calm, clear headed. I knew I had him, I was locked in the whole at-bat and I was just ready for whatever he threw at me,” Lopez said. “I was happy that we got the lead run in after that, I was confident we were going to get the win because our pitching staff works really hard and they came out and did what they usually do.”

The Pioneers held the Spuds the rest of the game for the win.

“It was a grind, the whole game was a grind,” Lopez said. “Their defense was awesome, our pitching was awesome and today was honestly a grind offensively too as they had good pitchers as well but for me, with three lineouts, it was a grind.”

Three Pioneers had multi-hit games as Jace Jeremiah, Declan Wiesner, and PK Walsh each had two hits.

Deeds went seven innings and gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and recorded two strikeouts.

“Last start of the summer, left it all out for us and I couldn’t be more proud of the kid,” Garcia said. “Best of luck in his next adventure and gonna miss having him in the dugout for sure.”

Ignacio Reynoso pitched the next inning recording a strikeout and getting the win as Adam Enyart got the save, pitching the final inning and recording a strikeout.

As the first half of the season gets ready to finish on Tuesday, the Pioneers have taken possession of first place with this win and need to keep the energy up as they continue.

“We put ourselves in first place today, three to go and we’ve just got to keep coming to the field with a lot of energy,” Garcia said. “Three games left, we’ve got to get it done.”

The series will conclude on Sunday at 3:08 p.m. before the Pioneers hit the road for a game in North Platte on Monday.