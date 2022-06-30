Pioneers halted in the fourth inning

The Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the North Platte Plainsmen on Thursday in a game where a storm was looming in the background.

Plainsmen scored two in the top of the first inning, starting with a Giancarlo Servin walk and Oskar Stark double to put runners on second and third. Another double by Conor Higgs brought both runs in and was stranded by the next batter.

The bottom of the inning started with a Jason Luke walk but that was all the Pioneers could get on base.

The Pioneers held the Plainsmen in a 1-2-3 second inning before PK Walsh walked and Antonio Nanez doubled to put runners in scoring position. A pop out by Stevie Hom along with a throw to home by the Plainsman second baseman for the third out ended the inning.

Ryan Callahan and Jaxson Wall each walked in the bottom of the third but couldn’t get a run across.

The top of the fourth saw Higgs single and then stealing second on the next batter. After the second out, the game was stopped due to weather.

The only hit for the Pioneers up to the stoppage was the double by Nanez as the Plainsmen had three. Higgs had two of the three hits as Stark had the other.

Ryan Garvey pitched the 3.2 innings that was played, giving up the two runs, three hits along with three walks and recorded two strikeouts.

North Platte's Peyton Leon pitched the three innings, giving up one hit and four walks while recording five strikeouts.

The Pioneers and Plainsmen will continue the game at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 1 before playing one of the regularly scheduled games right after. The games will be followed by a fireworks show.