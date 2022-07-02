Pioneers honor veterans with military game

The Western Nebraska Pioneers took the field on Saturday night and secured an 11-1 win, but at the end of the night, the onlookers and fans at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park Stadium were treated to so much more than baseball.

In an exhibition game with the U.S. Military All-Stars, the home team put up a lot of runs and the visiting team helped us remember that our active-duty men and women in uniform are more than just another team of players on the field.

U.S. Military All-Stars head coach Bodacious Ball was impressed with the support of the community during the game and said this was a way to let Americans know the military is appreciative of the support it receives during these exhibition games.

“It’s not just about the game. It’s about honoring those around us.” Ball said. “It’s a comforting reminder that we’re still around. They (the fans) come out to watch a game of baseball and relax. These are our countrymen who are out here playing ball, stepping away, coming out to shake our hands and say, ‘hello, thank you for your service.’ And that’s why we’re here. To honor those who have served.”

The Pioneers put their players to the test throughout the game, giving them the opportunity to play positions they don’t normally play. Pioneers head coach Antonio Garcia took the hill for the first six innings of play, while Hastings Sodbusters co-owner Bryan Frew put on the catcher’s equipment for the U.S. Military All-Stars.

Jaxson Wall put the Pios’ on the board first with a 2-run inside-the-park home run in the second inning, while Adam Enyart blasted a 3-run shot in the sixth before Western Nebraska plated three more runs in the seventh to an 11-0 lead. The All-Stars added their only run in the top of the eighth to thwart the shut out.

The U.S. Military All-Stars have multiple trips left on the tour, which ends July 9 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. They will next play the Casper Horseheads on July 3 and 4.

Anyone who would like to donate to the U.S. Military All-Stars can go to usmilitaryallstars.com. The Pioneers will next be in action on Sunday when they host the North Platte Plainsmen in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.