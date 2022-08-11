Pioneers name new head coach

With head coach Antonio Garcia leaving, the Western Nebraska Pioneers had a position needing to be filled. On Monday, Aug. 9, it was announced that Brandon Nelson would be the new head coach for the Pioneers starting the 2023 season.

“I think the biggest thing is coach Garcia didn’t make it easy on me to follow up a championship but my biggest thing has always been to have a great atmosphere,” Nelson said. “I want the players to have a great time but at the same time understanding that I don’t approach summer ball the way other people do. Some people look at it like ‘yeah, it’s summer ball,’ but not for me.”

Garcia, who is leaving with a 77-45 record with the Pioneers, didn’t make it easy for when Nelson takes over.

“It’s been our honor and pleasure to have Antonio lead us on the field these last two seasons,” Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman said in a press release. “With two playoff seasons and a Championship, Brandon will have big shoes to fill taking over one of the most successful teams in all of summer collegiate baseball. Brandon has a history of tremendous success in summer ball and we look forward to working with him, and we thank Antonio for what he’s accomplished with the Pioneers. As with players and office staff, seeing one of our own move ahead to bigger things in their own careers is part of our mission at the Pioneers, and we are proud of Antonio as he leaves us for Gonzaga.”

For Nelson, it’s an opportunity to coach and work toward winning a championship. However, he also wants his players to have a great time while also being competitive.

“This is my opportunity to be a head coach and I’m trying to win. I want to win and I won a championship in 2020 and it was the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Nelson said. “I’m just trying to do that again but the biggest thing I want to accomplish is I want the guys to have a great time and at the same time, I want to be the team that other teams are dreading to go play.

“I want us to be ultra-competitive and at the same time have a loose, relaxed and fun atmosphere that is something the people like watching, and be proud of being their hometown team.”

Not long before the start of playoffs, the Pioneers put out a listing for a new head coach for when Garcia left. Nelson found it, applied and not long after, an interview was set up.

“I found the posting and just applied for it,” Nelson said. “I would say about a week, a week and a half Chuck (Heeman) sent me an email and we set up the initial interview and obviously went from there.”

Nelson has coached at Bryant & Stratton College in Wisconsin, UW-Platteville and Lakeland University where he currently coaches.

From 2019-2021, Nelson coached the High Point Hushpuppies in the Old North State League, which is a wood bat collegiate league. During his stint with the Hushpuppies, Nelson led his team to a 66-21 overall record and won the league championship in 2020.

In 2018, Nelson was an assistant coach with the Tucson Saguaros, a professional team in the Pecos League.

As Nelson gets ready to fill some big shoes, he wants everyone to know how he will do everything he can to match the expectations that have been set with the Pioneers. Nelson has already started as there are already a few players that signed to play next year.

“I really just want the fans and all the supporters to know that we’re going to do everything that we possibly can to match the expectations that are already set in Gering. We’ve already got guys signed that are high level players,” Nelson said. “We’re going to bring in a roster that is ultra-competitive, ultra-talented and I didn’t get into the profession of coaching to not win. Our goal is to win everything we do on the field.”

The Pioneers will begin the 2023 season on May 23 as they work to defend their Independence League title.