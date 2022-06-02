Pioneers split doubleheader

After three postponements due to weather, the Western Nebraska Pioneers got back on the field for a 7-inning doubleheader against the Casper Horseheads on Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“During the spring, that doesn’t seem like a long time. Haven’t had three days off in a while, especially in the summer,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “It’s great to get back on the field. You could tell the guys were a little flat after their off days but we got the game two dub and we’re going to go try to win a series tomorrow.”

The Horseheads took the first game 2-1 in eight innings as the Pioneers shutout the Horseheads 8-0 in the second.

The Pioneers were hitless until the bottom of the fifth when Antonio Nanez singled. Ryan Callahan would single to get himself on base but that was all the Pioneers could muster.

At the end of seven innings, the game was tied 0-0, resulting in extra innings. The international tie breaker was put into play where the last out from the previous inning would start on second base.

Horseheads scored their first run on Logan Conklin’s sacrifice fly to left fielder Jace Essig in the top of the eighth. The final run for Casper was on a blooper to center field.

Callahan was on second in the bottom half of the inning and scored on an Alex Zerfass single. This was all the Pioneers could get as they fell 2-1.

Ryan Sleeman pitched six of the eight innings, giving up three hits and two walks while recording nine strikeouts. Cam Cunnings pitched the final two innings, giving up the two runs on three hits while recording a strikeout.

“Our pitchers did an unbelievable job, we just didn’t get the bats going but it’s still early in the year. We’ve got a lot of things to improve on but it was good to see us bounce back and win so strongly in game two.”

Eric Smelko and Zerfass each had two hits apiece as the Pioneers out-hit the Horseheads 7-6.

The second game was another story as the Pioneers would win 8-0 on eight hits. It was scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth inning, where the Pioneers scored six.

“We put up some runs when it mattered, they made some mistakes, we hit the ball around and did a great job,” Garcia said.

Jace Jeremiah got the inning started with a single before stealing second and then reaching third on a passed ball. Tommy Eisenstat put the ball in play and reached on a fielder’s choice as Jeremiah scored.

Zerfass singled before Jake Curtis bunted his way to first base and earning an RBI in the process. Ethan Hergert drew a walk to load the bases and catcher Sam Holling brought in Zerfass on a single to put the Pioneers up 3-0.

Jason Luke drew a walk, bringing Curtis in and Smelko had two RBIs, one with a sacrifice fly to right field and the other on an error by the shortstop.

The final two runs for the Pioneers came in the sixth inning as they completed their first shutout of the season.

Jeremiah went 2-for-3 in the game with two runs and an RBI.

“First game was tough and just coming back from that three day break where we couldn't hit,” Jeremiah said. “Then in the second game, we got back in the groove and started seeing the ball well. I like hitting under these lights, I think it’s easier personally.”

Griffin Allen pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts. Gunnar Nartker finished the final two innings with four strikeouts.

The two teams will finish the series on Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

“We need to have more consistently good at-bats and Charlie Deeds has to go out and compete with multiple pitches in the zone like our guys did tonight and we’ll be in a really good spot to win a series,” Garcia said.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

