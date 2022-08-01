Pioneers stay alive in playoffs

The Western Nebraska Pioneers stayed alive with a big sixth inning that gave the Pioneers a 10-5 win over the Fremont Moo in the second game of the Nebraskaland divisional playoffs Monday evening at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The Pioneers and Fremont will play the rubber game of the 3-game playoff series Tuesday night in Gering. The Moo won the first game on Sunday 10-3.

Western Nebraska coach Antonio Garcia was pleased with how his team came out to battle both offensively and defensively.

“Huge win for us tonight. We had our bats against the wall. The guys just played,” Garcia said. “They played hard and I couldn’t have asked more from them. But, we have to come in tomorrow and do kind of the same thing and hopefully walk out of here and move on.”

The big key in the game was the sixth inning where the Pioneers trailed 4-2 after the Moo moved into the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. Hitting became contagious for the Pioneers in that inning as they responded with eight runs on seven hits and took advantage of a couple Fremont errors.

“We got two hits and then had an unselfish at bat by Connor (Doughty) laying down a bunt that ended up turning the inning around for us,” Garcia said. “It was an unbelievable at-bat that started the train of motion and from then on; it was contagious. That was the biggest at-bat for us in my opinion. It was very unselfish of him and it was a big team at-bat for us and he got us going.”

The sixth started when Tyler Mead and Jason Luke each had singles. Doughty followed with a huge at-bat when he laid down a bunt, moved the runners over and while reaching base on a throwing error by the pitcher to score two runs to tie the game.

Antonio Nanez and Eric Smelko followed with back-to-back singles. Nanez’ single scored Doughty for the go-ahead run.

The Pioneers weren’t finished. Jace Jeremiah earned a walk and then Alex Zerfass singled home Nanez for the 6-4 lead. Declan Wiesner scored Smelko on a sacrifice fly.

Moments later, Jeremiah scored on another sacrifice fly. Mead, in his second at-bat of the inning, followed with a 2-out double that plated another run and then Luke singled to score Ryan Callahan for the 10-4 lead.

Fremont came back with one in the eighth as Ian Graf earned a walk and scored on a balk.

The ninth saw the Pioneers go to their closer Paul Panduro and after a rough start where Panduro walked two and allowed a single to load the bases. The Scottsbluff High graduate got the final out on a strikeout to preserve the win for the Pios.

Pitching and defense were keys for the Pioneers. All three Pioneer pitchers pitched well. Brian Bruxvoort started and went 4 1/3 innings in scattering seven hits with just two runs and no walks or strikeouts.

Ignacio Reynoso followed with 3 2/3 innings of allowing one hit, three runs while walking two and striking out two.

Panduro finished it off with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

“They battled and they got in and out of some trouble, but they did a great job,” Garcia said of his pitchers. “That is what we ask them to do. They gave our offense a chance to come back in the game and get a win, and that is exactly what we did.”

The Pioneers finished with 15 hits in the contest to nine for Fremont. Mead led the offensive attack with three hits with two RBIs and a run scored. Smelko, Jeremiah, Zerfass, Callahan, and Luke each had two hits.

Garcia said on Tuesday in game three of the divisional series, they need to do exactly the same as they did tonight.

“We need to pitch it, play defense, and swing it,” he said. “We have to play like we have been playing and keep our heads level and come to the field ready to work tomorrow.”