Pioneers stumble against Prospects on Friday

The Western Nebraska Pioneers hosted the Nebraska Prospects for the start of the third series between the teams on Friday as the Pioneers fell behind early, losing 6-3. This was the team’s first loss in seven games.

“(The game) was okay. We finished with nine hits and they finished with eight, it just wasn’t our day,” Paul Panduro said. “Coming off of six straight wins, we are still in a good position for the playoffs. We just need to come back tomorrow and get a W and then on Sunday go win a game.”

The Prospects struck in the top of the first inning with two runs before another two in the second gave them a 4-0 lead.

The Prospects scored another two in the sixth while holding the Pioneers scoreless through the six innings.

The Pioneers cut the lead in half with three in the seventh. The bottom of the frame started with a Connor Doughty double and Antonio Nanez walk. With two outs, Eric Smelko hits a double, bringing both runs in. Smelko scored the third run on a Jace Jeremiah single.

The bottom of the eighth saw the Pioneers load the bases but were unable to get anything across, leaving the score 6-3.

The Pioneers out-hit the Prospects 9-8, which included four doubles. The doubles came from Jeremiah, who led the team going 4-for-5 with an RBI, Smelko, Mead, and Doughty. Smelko had two RBIs and a run scored. Also getting a hit was Declan Wiesner.

Adrian Short began the game, going two innings and gave up five hits and four runs. Ignacio Reynoso came for three innings, giving up a walk and recording six strikeouts. Position player Ryan Callahan was on the mound for an inning and gave up two hits, two runs and a walk.

Manato Tateno went two innings, striking out two and walking one while Panduro went one inning with a hit, walk and two strikeouts.

“I look at it as there is always going to be something every game you have to overcome because it’s baseball,” Panduro said. “It’s never going to be perfect, there’s always going to be the hardest hit ball that is hit straight at somebody and then a blooper hit can fall for a hit. I think we just overcame it, maybe a little too late but it is what it is.”

The Pioneers and Prospects will meet up in the regular season finale on Saturday, July 30 at 3:08 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“Tomorrow’s game doesn’t really matter (because the Pioneers are already in the playoffs),” Panduro said. “So let’s say the worst happens and we lose, we shouldn’t get down on ourselves or get mad at each other or ourselves because that’ll just put you in a bad slump for the playoffs.”