Pioneers sweep Fremont Moo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers extended their win streak to six after topping and sweeping the Fremont Moo on Thursday, winning 5-4. Four of the Pioneers’ five runs came in the eighth inning.

“These guys are playing with a ton of confidence right now, a ton of swagger, and are doing an unbelievable job,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “I knew we were never out of the ball game with the way we’ve been swinging the bat and they fought and they grinded.

“Our pitchers grinded, they threw zeros to give ourselves a shot later in the game and that’s exactly what we did, we came through when we needed to do.”

The Moo loaded the bases with two singles and a walk in the top of the second inning. A double play to the middle infield gave Fremont a 1-0 lead.

The bottom half of the inning started with an Alex Zerfass double before switching places with Tyler Mead to tie the game at 1-1.

A 2-run home run in the fifth inning by Moo Zech Samayoa broke the tie. Another run scored in the top of the next inning on a sacrifice fly to left fielder Jason Luke for a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Pioneers loaded the bases after Ryan Callahan was hit by a pitch and walks were drawn by Jace Jeremiah and Declan Wiesner. With two outs, a double by Mead, his second of the game, brought the Pioneers to within one.

The Pioneers took their first lead of the game on a throwing error to first on a ground ball by Luke. Wiesner and Mead both scored on the error for a 5-4 lead going into the ninth.

The Moo out-hit the Pioneers 8-7 as only one Pioneer had a multi-hit game. Mead led the team going 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs. Other hits came from Callahan, Wiesner, Zerfass, Luke and Stevie Hom.

Jaxson Easterlin started the game, pitching the first six innings and gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Brian Bruxvoort got the win, going the next 2 1/3 innings and only gave up two hits. Paul Panduro went the final two outs to get the save striking out both batters he faced.

Bruxvoort said this was a big win for the team especially after they were down 4-1.

“I think it’s a big win for our confidence, not so much in the standings, those don’t matter,” he said. “It’s good to know, we are going to play these guys in the playoffs so it’s good to know that we can sweep them and beat a good team, but we are a better team.”

The fight for the playoffs are heating up as the Moo and North Platte Plainsmen have been fighting for the last spot in the Nebraskaland division.

“Yeah this is an awesome group, I’m really excited with what we’ve been able to do this last week, but we need to keep it going,” Garcia said. “Obviously, we are going to play these guys probably again in the playoffs and no one’s going to remember that we swept them this week so we need to keep our foot on the pedal, keep going. We’ll come in here tomorrow to try to keep it going.”

Bruxvoort said the pitching staff is really coming around when they need to as well as the defense getting big outs late in the games.

“We’ve got the best pitching staff in the league by far and it’s really shown,” he said. “We’ve turned it up the past couple weeks and it really shows in the standings.”

The Pioneers will face the Nebraska Prospects in the final two games of the regular season starting Friday, at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Bruxvoort said the Pioneers want to close out the regular season with wins as they get ready for the playoffs that start Sunday.

“These games don’t really matter because we will be playing the Moo in the playoffs,” Bruxvoort said. “We are kind of staying light-hearted, having everyone loose and ready to win some games because that’s what we’ve done in the past couple games.”