Pioneers take series with win over Moo

A 4-run sixth inning contributed to the Western Nebraska Pioneers 6-1 win over the Fremont Moo on Wednesday.

“The guys did a great job in (the sixth) inning but I felt we swung the bats well all game,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “We had some opportunities early on that we didn’t capitalize on but in that inning, we definitely did and got our pitchers some run support which was awesome.”

This would be the final game for PK Walsh, Casey Candiotti, and Isaac Lopez.

“They are big parts of our team, they’ve been here since the start, year two for Casey, so it’s sad to see those guys go. This is what happens in summer ball at the end of the summer,” Garcia said. “We’re going to miss them and some other guys will get more opportunities to play, they’ve just got to make the most of those.”

Candiotti didn’t get to play this game but is thankful for the past two years playing for the Pioneers and that the team was able to get a win to end this summer for him.

“The past two years with the Pios have been great. Great coaches, great teammates, just a great baseball experience here,” Candiotti said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better time, a better two years. It’s definitely a little bittersweet leaving but I know they’re going to do good and win the ‘ship.

“(This win) is an even better ending to the story so I know they’re going to keep winning and carry that into the playoffs and into the championship.”

The game was scoreless going into the fourth inning before the Moo scored their first and only run on an Ian Graf double.

The Pioneers tied the game with one of their own in the bottom of the frame. Jace Jeremiah singled before an Alex Zerfass walk. With no outs, Jeremiah would come in on a ground out double play.

Neither team scored again until the Pioneers’ big sixth inning that saw them go up 5-1.

Walsh singled and walks by Tyler Mead and Connor Doughty loaded the bases with one out. Stevie Hom singled up the middle to score Walsh and Mead.

Doughty and Hom advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before an Eric Smelko single scored Doughty. Hom then came in on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Callahan.

The Pioneers scored once more in the seventh inning to go up 6-1, putting the game at its final score. Zerfass and Lopez each singled and then moved into scoring position on an error. A sacrifice fly by Walsh got Zerfass across to score.

In the top of the ninth, Walsh ended his summer with the Pioneers by catching the final out in right field.

“It felt great knowing that it was my final game and was able to contribute to the team’s win so that was my goal,” Walsh said. “I had a blast, I loved all the guys and loved Gering. I wasn’t sure how much I’d like Nebraska but turns out, it’s a great time and I’d love to do it again.”

Walsh and Lopez each went 2-for-4 in the game, which included a double for Walsh.

With his year with the Pioneers over, Lopez has appreciated every second and coming into the game, just wanted a win.

“(My time here) went by so fast but I appreciated every second of it and I had a blast here in Gering,” Lopez said. “Had little expectations coming in but I came out with a lot of friends, a lot of new coaches, connections and relationships that I’ll cherish forever.

“Coming into this game, I was like ‘OK, this is going to be my last game but I just want to get a win.’ This is a good team and I love to see our offense score runs and our pitchers throw shutouts and that’s what we did.”

Gunnar Nartkar pitched the first six innings, Jerson Morales was on the mound for the following two innings as Manato Tateno got the save going the final inning.

Game three will be on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.