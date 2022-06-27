Pioneers to play Military All-Stars on Saturday

With July 4th right around the corner, different businesses are preparing their fireworks show. For the Western Nebraska Pioneers, they’ll be doing something a little different, playing the United States Military All-Stars.

Pioneer owners Chuck and Mayra Heeman have been working with Commander Tank Stone to set this game up, something they’ve been wanting to do since 2020.

“We were going to do this two years ago and then the pandemic hit. Mayra and I have had the Military All-Stars at our games when we had teams in Oregon and Arizona so we kind of got to know these guys,” Chuck said. “This is 10 to 15 years ago and so we tried to do it the first couple years we were here but they weren’t touring this part of the country at that time.”

When the pandemic hit, they weren’t able to get any games in and then the following year, the active duty members of the team got deployed.

“We had planned to bring them in 2020 and do the same thing, a short tour of the Nebraska teams and maybe into Casper,” Chuck said. “Then the pandemic hit and the active duty players on the team got deployed, so they weren’t going to be touring in the summer. Last year, the players were still deployed in 2021 so they couldn’t put a team together.”

The Military All-Star team was active in the early 1900s but after World War II, it wasn’t until President George H. W. Bush that the team got started again.

“We are the original barnstorming team that’s military. This whole thing started with President George H.W. Bush at the naval museum,” Stone said. “Commander Terry Allvord saw President Bush talking about ‘Where’s our baseball, where’s our military baseball team? We haven’t had a team since Nimitz in World War II.’ When he said that, Allvord started an all-Navy team in 1990 out of Escondido, Calif. After that first year, he realized it needed to be an all-branch team.”

After two years of being grounded, Stone, who took over in 2011 and has been with the brand since 2009, wanted to get the team going because he didn’t want them to be grounded for another year. The Pioneers are the first game for the All-Stars this year, using this as an introduction to the area.

“This is an introduction of us to the (Scottsbluff/Gering) area, we normally do three legs of a tour. For instance, next year is the Carolinas, maybe Virginia, then the Midwest where our home is in Whiting, Indiana, and then we are coming back to (this) area next year,” Stone said. “This was a post-covid return and I just didn’t want to see these guys grounded for a third year.”

Normally, the team will do multiple legs on a tour but with the issues they are facing, they will only do this tour. These two weeks with the Independence League will be the only tour the team will have.

“There was no way we could come out for the last two years and this third year, we started coming into the vaccine dilemma and then we heard about the Ukraine War and we were guarding somebody else’s border, the NATO border lines,” Stone said. “Some of our Army and other players were pulled. Then the war continued in the sea with the invasion on water, some of our Navy were pulled, so now we’re, ‘Okay, we can play. Thank goodness it’s only a week and a half in that area versus traveling for five or six weeks like we normally do with the Red, White and Blue Tour.’”

The reason for bringing this team to the area is not only to play baseball, but to also honor the military.

“The main thing is to honor the military. We don’t do enough, we can do little things like letting them in free on Mondays and things like that,” Chuck said. “It’s an awareness thing for the military and give our fans something that’s a little bit different than a regular Pioneers game. They put on a show, we basically get out of their way and let them do what they do.”

This is about more than just baseball “This is about more than just baseball, it’s more about honor…” Commander Tank Stone

After finding out that they would have a team to tour, the Heemans began setting up everything for their arrival, which includes transportation, housing and food.

“Some of the places they’re stopping, they are going to add a player or two that are local military,” Chuck said. “There’s a lot of coordination, much more on their end than ours because they are all active military so they have to get orders, they’re getting pulled off their regular military jobs for these two weeks.

“On our end, it’s making sure they have things like a charter bus which we’ve already taken care of, making sure they have hotels, food, and working with things like here in Gering after the game, Greg and Hailey Brown, they are one of our host families and they are hosting a cookout. It’s coordinating all the stuff that’s in addition to one of our regular games.”

The athletes that they are adding are local military personnel as Stone called recruiters to see if anyone wanted to play.

“We called your recruiters and your local people called your local guards and recruiters and said, ‘hey who plays baseball.’ We always invite anybody to play if we have enough notice and with this reduction of our team this year for all of these other reasons, why not,” Stone said. “At this point, I think we have 10 players, three of them playing full-time with our team because we were able to recruit some more of our own in time. About seven of these young men that are going to step on these fields in their local towns.”

Some of what the All-Stars do are honor the oldest living veterans and do a Gold Star Family Honor Ceremony.

“There’s four of the living World War II vets that are still with us and rather than just the honor of the oldest living vet, we’re doing a special with that and the mayor is coming out in assisting with our honor ceremony in North Platte,” Stone said. “What we’ll do next year, we will do a Gold Star Family Honor Ceremony pre-game.”

A Gold Star is something that began in the early 1900s when families would put a star on their window to signify members of the family at war. When family members were notified of their passing, the star would change to gold.

“Back in the early days in the early 1900s, mothers and families would put a star on their window in pride that their children or child was at war. That star would change from one color to gold if they were ever notified that their child was killed and that’s where the phrase ‘Gold Star’ came from,” Stone said. “We carry that tradition for all fallen heroes and that’s really where we come from, we start off with that and the local teams will actually advertise the game a half-hour early so people will show up and really appreciate something they might not even been aware of.”

The honoring of these vets happen before the game but there will be so much more that will happen.

“There’s an entire half an hour pre-game ceremony where they are going to honor the oldest living veteran, which they are trying to find, and honor Gold Star Families and some of the people that are in our community that are affiliated with the military that maybe you didn’t think of,” Chuck said. “When we had them in Oregon, they stopped the game at 9:11 p.m. and did a flag ceremony to honor the fallen from 9/11.

“Pre-game, there’s a lot of getting autographs and taking pictures with these guys and post-game also. Getting to meet these guys, see where they come from and why they do this and why they serve in the military, there’s a lot to it.”

With all the places the Military All-Stars could’ve gone and teams they could’ve played, they chose the Independence League because of Chuck.

“I could’ve gone anywhere if we set our mind to it but it’s Chuck. Chuck Heeman had a passion in his voice and an honor about him and he’s done nothing but exemplify the (Scottsbluff/Gering) area to our brand and our board of directors. He goes above and beyond, he got it,” Stone said. “I always reach out to all of your recruiters, your National Guard, your media, your veteran businesses and all of your politicians, and police and fire. We cover all of that in about a six month period. Chuck and I have covered that in less than a three month period.”

For more information on the Military All-Stars, go to https://usmilitaryallstars.com/. The game will be on July 2 at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. The All-Stars will also be at the Legacy of the Plains Museum on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.