Pioneers unable to tie series, finish 2021 season

“Every time I went up there, it was the same approach; get ahead and read the at bat and go from there,” Edwards said.

Tyler Davis doubled in the bottom of the seventh before Antonio Nanez brought him home with a single for the only run of the game for the Pioneers.

Spearfish scored all three of their runs in the top of the eighth, one off of Edwards, two off of McGee.

Even though the Pioneers were able to hold the Sasquatch the final inning, they were unable to do anything offensively, ending a long summer season. Everyone now prepares to go back to their respective schools with the memories that they have gained from this experience.

This was a summer of a lifetime and meant a lot to everyone involved. They all had love for each other and made connections they wouldn’t have made otherwise.

“I love each and every one of these guys and I don’t have words to say about how much this summer has meant to me,” Edwards said.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids, this was the best summer of my life,” Garcia said. “Touching all these kids' lives has been really special to me coming back to town.”

The Spearfish move on to the Championship Series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, while Pioneers finish the season with a 41-24 record.