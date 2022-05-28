Pioneers win home opener

The Western Nebraska Pioneers began the home portion of their schedule on Friday as this season marks the fifth for the Pioneers organization

“Year five, who knew we’d be here five years but we can’t do it without you (the fans),” Chuck Heeman said prior to the start of the game. “Thank you for all your support and we appreciate it.”

The Pioneers came away with a 6-2 win against the Nebraska Prospects, an organization that has teams at every level but is brand new to the college level. Pioneers head coach Antonio Garcia said the crowd support in the team’s first home game was amazing and got the players excited.

“It was amazing, the crowd support was amazing. A lot of these guys haven’t played in front of a crowd like that and they got really excited,” he said. “This one was for (the fans). I love coming out with our first home game and getting a win for them. Hopefully, they keep coming out and supporting us all year.”

This was the first game for the Prospects this season as they are a traveling team out of Omaha. The Pioneers completed a series against the North Platte Plainsmen on Thursday, going 2-1.

The first two innings of the game were scoreless and in the bottom of the third, the Pioneers got on the board when Eric Smelko scored on a Jace Jeremiah single.

Neither team could produce anything else until the top of the sixth inning when Prospect Nolan Brown scored on a passed ball.

The seventh inning is when the Pioneers broke the game open, scoring their final five runs of the game.

“Antonio (Nanez) got it started getting the bat on the ball. Obviously, we worked a couple walks and really good hitting with runners on third base and less than two outs. We hit the ball probably the best we did all game that inning,” Garcia said. “That is what I expect our offense to do. A lot of zeros (on the scoreboard). I want us to consistently score throughout the game but they are still getting used to it and we’ll get better as we go forward.”

The Prospects scored again on a Colin Lyman single, which brought Cy Patterson in to score, but that was all they could muster as the Pioneers won the game.

The Star-Herald player of the game was catcher Jake Curtis, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Curtis is one of the new faces on this year’s team but said the energy from the crowd was fun.

“It’s very fun,” Curtis said. “It’s something that I wasn’t really expecting up here in Nebraska but they brought the energy and it was fun.”

Three pitchers were utilized in the game for the Pioneers and were able to get out of jams, including bases loaded situations.

“Our pitchers really battled in hard situations and got out of them,” Curtis said. “It was a good team win.”

Harrison Blum started the game, pitching four innings in giving up five hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts. The next four innings saw Jerson Morales give up three hits, one run, two walks and had eight strikeouts. Nick Soudah pitched the final inning as he gave up three hits, one run and had two strikeouts.

The Pioneers and Prospects will continue the series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park.

“Our guys just have to come back out and do what they did today, get the bats on the ball a little more,” Garcia said. “Still can’t say enough about what our pitchers did today, they did their jobs. We played better defense than we had in North Platte and that was really excited to see.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.