Pioneers win series over Horseheads

A 12-run third inning helped propel the Western Nebraska Pioneers to a 14-2 home win over the Casper Horseheads on Thursday.

“That’s what I expect to see with our bats. I was just really glad to finally see them come alive eight games into the season,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “The guys are comfortable playing with one another, they’re getting comfortable in the box with the wood bats, so that was good to see. Hopefully we build on that going forward and fans I hope can expect a lot of high scoring games from us and our pitchers keeping (opponents to low runs).”

The first two innings would be scoreless before the Horseheads scored twice in the third. The first run was a solo home run by Dillon Baker and the second came on a Chris Burke sacrifice fly to bring home Logan Conklin.

The bottom of the third saw the Pioneers go through the order twice, starting with shortstop Antonio Nanez.

Nanez began a rally with a single before three straight singles by Eric Smelko, Jaxson Wall and Ryan Callahan brought Nanez home. The inning also saw Alex Zerfass double, Jake Curtis walk, P.K. Walsh got on base from a fielder’s choice and Jace Essig and Jason Luke each with a single.

Nanez would come up to bat for the second time with only one out, this time walking. With a 6-2 lead, Smelko had a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in one more before Wall was hit by a pitch and Callahan had an RBI single. Zerfass reached on an error by the shortstop to bring another two runs across while also getting to third base on the same error.

At the end of three innings, the Pioneers were up 12-2.

“It felt good. All the boys swung the bat today and I give a lot of credit to our pitchers,” Callahan said. “They gave us a lot of good starts and when we score only two runs or so and we swing the bat like that, we will win a lot of games.”

Nanez, who went 3-for-3, scored a run in the fourth after starting the inning with a single.

Callahan brought Wall home in the bottom of the sixth for the final run of the game as the Pioneers were held scoreless the final two innings. Callahan went 4-for-4 with a walk.

“It was great to see obviously, he got off to a slow start,” Garcia said. “My guy from KU, super excited for him to be here, never lost confidence in him and he did what I expect him to do all summer.”

Charlie Deeds got the start on the mound for the Pioneers, going five innings, while giving up six hits, the only two Horsehead runs and recorded one strikeout. Kurisu Ueta went the next two innings and only gave up a walk before Ignacio Reynoso finished the last two innings with two strikeouts and a hit.

The Pioneers will travel to North Platte to face the Plainsmen for the second series this season. The first game will be Friday, June 3 with first pitch at 5:35 p.m. MST.

“Just being comfortable I think is going to be easier going in there, going on the road together as a team,” Garcia said. “We’ve got some guys that are going to be in different roles on the mound but we’ve got a bunch of great arms that are ready to go this weekend. Our pitchers need to go out there, compete and throw strikes.”

“If we play like today and our pitchers come out and compete like they do, it should be a good week for us,” Callahan said.

The next home game for the Pioneers will be June 10 against the Hastings Sodbusters at 6:35 p.m.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.