Pios fall to Prospects

The Western Nebraska Pioneers and Nebraska Prospects played the second of the four-game series on Friday, as the Prospects won the game 9-6.

“We swung the bats really well, we did everything else not good at all,” coach Antonio Garcia said.

The Prospects started the scoring with two in the first, two in the second and one in the third before the Pioneers scored themselves.

The Pioneers scored three in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 5-3. Eric Smelko started the inning by advancing to first on an error, Isaac Lopez singled and then Jace Jeremiah hit a double to bring both runners in. The third run came from a Declan Wiesner single that brought Jeremiah around to score.

It didn't last though as the Prospects scored another two in the top of the fourth. The Pioneers would go on to score one in the fourth but the Prospects scored one in fifth to go up 8-4.

The run in the fourth came from a Lopez single which scored Antonio Nanez, who reached base on a walk.

The Prospects were held scoreless until the ninth as the Pioneers got one across in the seventh and eighth. The seventh saw Lopez reach base after being hit by a pitch and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. After stealing third, Jeremiah hit a sacrifice fly to left field, bringin in Lopez.

The run in the eighth came from PK Walsh, who scored on a passed ball. Walsh came in as a pinch hitter, singling in his only at-bat. This cut the Prospect lead to 8-6. The final run of the game was in the top of the ninth for the Prospects.

The Pioneers tried clawing back but it was too much for them as the Prospects would get the win.

Three Pioneers had multi-hit games. Jeremiah went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Wiesner went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Lopez went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Casey Candiotti started the game in going three innings as he gave up eight hits, seven runs and one walk. The Pioneers utilized two more pitchers as Jerson Morales came in for two innings, giving up two hits, one run and two walks while recording a strikeout. Brian Bruxvoort finished the last four innings, giving up two hits and one run while recording two strikeouts.

For Saturday’s game, the Pioneers need to have more focus and do better on the defensive end.

“More focus and we need to be better on the defensive side no doubt,” Garcia said. “We’ve just got to flush that one and hopefully come back tomorrow and be better than we were today.”

The Pioneers and Prospects will play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

