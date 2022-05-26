Pittman signs with Bethany College in Kansas

Morrill’s Andon Pittman thought about playing baseball in college at one time, but after spending a year at Morrill, it gave him new life and a new direction.

Wednesday, at the Steel Grill, Pittman came to a conclusion of his college plans and signed with Bethany College, an NAIA school in Lindsburg, Kansas.

Pittman said he was in contact with Bethany as soon as Morrill coach Tom Milstead set him up on Field Level, a recruiting website.

“I am going there because coach set me up on Field Level, which is a recruiting site, and as soon as he sent in my information, they instantly wanted me,” Pittman said. “The coach reached out to me and he texted me about everything.”

The decision to play football in college came after his one year at Morrill gave him an insight of what he could do on the football field.

“For the longest time, it was always baseball. If I was going to college, I was going to try that,” Pittman said. “Playing in Morrill showed me that football is really fun and seems like the best option for me.”

That one year in Morrill, after transferring from Scottsbluff last year, was a blessing for Pittman. Pittman was a big part of the Lions’ athletic success in football, basketball, and track and field.

“I always wanted to play sports in college; I didn’t think I had that much of a shot (at Scottsbluff),” he said. “Going to Morrill helped show me that I can help teams. Coaching there was great and helped me reach out to coaches and figure everything out.”

When he stepped on the practice field at Morrill, Milstead knew he had a special talent in football that will make the coaches at Bethany love the intangibles that Pittman brings to the playing field.

“I think what will make Andon a successful player at the next level obviously are his physical attributes. He is big, fast, strong, and has a good set of hands. But, even more, is the intangibles that he brings,” Milstead said. “As soon as Andon stepped on our field during pre-season workouts last year, I knew we had it. He brings a competitive fire to the field that you just can’t coach. One thing you don’t have to worry about Andon is his motivation. He has fire inside and he plays like that and you can see that on the field. He is 100% every down every game.”

Milstead said that motivation and fire is what a lot of college coaches look for in a player and Pittman has that.

“I think that is what college coaches are looking for is a guy that will get out there and care what they are doing and playing hard and that is what he is going to take to the next level,” Milstead said. “Obviously, he has great physical skill set and a lot of great physical attributes, but I think that competitive mindset and fire inside in terms of motivation is why he will be very successful.”

Pittman said it was one of his best decisions to switch schools his senior year.

“I never really got a chance in Bluffs to show what I could do,” Pittman said. “As soon as I went over to Morrill, I was just like I will try tight end. It felt fine. I did that and then I showed that I can actually do something rather than block.”

At Bethany, Pittman said that he is scheduled to be a tight end or play defensive end. Pittman knows that he will get better.

“There is a lot more that I can do,” he said. “I know that one year is not enough time to fully see what I can do and I feel the next years coming up, I am going to do a lot more than I feel like I can do already.”

Pittman will major in sports medicine at Bethany College.