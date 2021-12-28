Playing through the pain

Scottsbluff High school senior Brady Laucomer was arguably one of the best softball players from around the area this past high school softball season. Laucomer has been playing as long for as she can remember, but this most recent season was a special one for multiple reasons.
During the SHS softball teams’ state run, Laucomer not only helped lead the Bearcats to their first state appearance in 10 years, but was able to have a family moment as well.
“Playing with my sister made it 100 times more fun, because we already had that sister connection off the field, so bringing that connection right next to each other on the field made us super competitive and we really well together,” Laucomer said. “We were really dangerous on the left side of the field because of our chemistry and how well we work together.”
Along with her sister, the SHS softball team was something of a family in itself.
“This sport over the years has gotten me some of my best friends and some of the best coaches that I’ve ever had and they’ll continue to be my favorite people throughout college. They’ve brought me lifelong friends,” Laucomer said.
The team dynamic of the SHS softball team changed however, when the current class of seniors became upperclassmen.
"My freshman and sophomore years I wasn’t super outgoing. They were my teammates and we got along fine. But then my junior and senior years we started hanging out and talking outside of softball, outside of practice and we all meshed super well and got along super well,” Laucomer said. “We never struggled with cliques throughout the team, everyone was friends with everyone and I think that’s what made it so difficult with this being my senior year.”
Despite helping the Bearcats to a state appearance, Laucomer didn’t do it without some trouble as she was nursing an injury all season.
“My freshman year of basketball, I dislocated my shoulder twice back to back so it caused a lot of instability in my shoulder. Then with the overuse of playing softball year round it caused my labrum to tear and my shoulder was dislocating with every throw and then that cause the torn labrum,” Laucomer said.
“I had struggled with it since February last year (2020) and we couldn’t really figure out what it was or pin it down. So I just did physical therapy and trained to correct some of the pain and I played senior season with a torn labrum. And then I had it operated on the week after state softball.”
Even with the injury to her labrum, Laucomer was playing at the top of her game physically.
“At first I didn’t think much about it, but the pain increased as the season went on and my arm got used over and over again. I still did my job and performed really well at it, but there were times where it was difficult because I knew there were plays and throws I know I could have made if I had a perfectly healthy shoulder, and that took a toll on me mentally more than physically,” Laucomer said.
After playing through her injury, Laucomer is confident she will be back to 100 percent before her first season of college softball.
“Right now, I am four weeks out of surgery and I’m still in my sling and I have two more weeks in my sling, and then it’s a four to six month recovery process. But for me, the doctors and my physical therapist are 100% confident that I’ll be ready to go for fall softball at Chadron for my freshman year,” Laucomer said.
Laucomer signed to play softball with Chadron State College on December 1, fulfilling a lifelong goal of hers.
“That has been one of my goals since I was a little girl and I started playing softball and understood that certain players get the opportunity to go play at the next level,” Laucomer said.
“So getting too finally sign and commit to go play next year, is like a big weight taken off my shoulders and it makes me really excited for my future.”
Although Laucomer is no longer playing softball for the Bearcats, she hopes the precedent she has set will stay both on and off the field.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand how special that is to me because I live and breathe softball. To know that I left my mark and made a name for myself for the school I played for in high school is super important,” Laucomer said.
“My number one goal has always been to change the culture and set high expectations for younger girls coming up and I think that’s more important for any record I can ever hold. But holding those records goes along with how hard I’ve worked and how high of standards I have for myself.”
Even though she will be leaving the Bearcats softball team, she won’t be leaving behind all of her Scottsbluff teammates as Sasha Paez will be playing for the Eagles next year as well.
“That is really exciting to me because I know I won’t ever have to go into anything in college alone,” Laucomer said. “She’ll always be by my side because we were so close in high school ball and then we’ll have each other for college ball too. It will also be super fun to play together cause of the chemistry we already have and it’s super exciting to know I’ll have her right when I get there.”
Laucomer was voted to the Star-Herald All Region first team and All Region player of the year.
