Playing through the pain

“At first I didn’t think much about it, but the pain increased as the season went on and my arm got used over and over again. I still did my job and performed really well at it, but there were times where it was difficult because I knew there were plays and throws I know I could have made if I had a perfectly healthy shoulder, and that took a toll on me mentally more than physically,” Laucomer said.

After playing through her injury, Laucomer is confident she will be back to 100 percent before her first season of college softball.

“Right now, I am four weeks out of surgery and I’m still in my sling and I have two more weeks in my sling, and then it’s a four to six month recovery process. But for me, the doctors and my physical therapist are 100% confident that I’ll be ready to go for fall softball at Chadron for my freshman year,” Laucomer said.

Laucomer signed to play softball with Chadron State College on December 1, fulfilling a lifelong goal of hers.

“That has been one of my goals since I was a little girl and I started playing softball and understood that certain players get the opportunity to go play at the next level,” Laucomer said.