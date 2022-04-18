Plenty of competition among girls track leaders

With the Best in the West Classic a little over a week away, this week’s track meets will be extremely competitive as individuals will be vying to put up top times to qualify for the event that will be held April 26 at Bearcat Stadium.
With high schools from the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming represented at the Best in the West, many events for the girls are starting to get really competitive.
One such event that is proving to be interesting is the high jump. With no meets held last week, Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling won the Mitchell Invite with a leap of 5-foot, 5-inches. She holds the lead on the track charts along with Tatum Bailey of Chadron, who didn’t jump in the high jump at the Mitchell Invite.
The high jump has seven girls that have cleared 5-foot this season. Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard is sitting third with a leap of 5-4 that she equaled her best leap at the competitive Okie Blanchard Invite in Cheyenne over a week ago.
Pine Bluffs’ Alyssa Slade and Torrington’s Allison Brummell each have cleared 5-2. Brummel cleared the height at the Okie Blanchard Invite as well. The other two over 5-foot are Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Gering’s Gabrielle Moreno. Moreno hit the 5-foot mark at the Mitchell invite.
But, right behind those 5-foot leapers are several jumpers that are at 4-11 through 4-9 in height, so this week will be interesting to see who does what in the event as the finalists for the Best in the West meet are tabulated and released next weekend.
Speaking of the Okie Blanchard meet in Cheyenne, that meet proved beneficial for three Wyoming girls as Southeast’s Shelby Ekwell leads the shot put at 38-7 while Torrington’s Mattie Jones and Burns’ Rylee Ward went over 9-foot in the pole vault. Jones leads the region at 9-8 while Ward has a height of 9-2.
Southeast’s Stoddard clearly leads the region in the long jump as she nearly went over 19-foot as she jumped 18-6 ½ at the Okie Blanchard Invite.
The other field event that saw a huge jump was in the triple jump as Chadron’s Tatum Bailey took over the lead with a hop, skip, and a jump of 34-11.
This week, there are several big track meets that will be held beginning with the Western Trails Conference meet in Morrill on Tuesday and then the George Calvert Relays on Friday in Mitchell.
The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will also be held Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
2022 Girl’s Top 10 Track Leaders
Shot Put
38-7 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast
36-9 ¼ Nickie Todd, Gering
34-4 Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton
34-3 ½ Emma Johnson, Torrington
34-0 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs
34-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard
33-11 McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville
33-10 Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell
33-1 ¾ Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix
Discus
124-9 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
121-9 Reece Halley, Torrington
117-11 McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville
106-7 Sierra Allen, Torrington
104-2 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs
101-4 Grace Dean, Bayard
100-0 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast
100-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard
99-0 ½ Bree Coxbill, Southeast
95-4 Miroslava Mendoza, Scottsbluff
High Jump
5-5 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney
5-5 Tatum Bailey, Chadron
5-4 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast
5-2 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs
5-2 Allison Brummell, Torrington
5-0 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport
5-0 Gabrielle Moreno, Gering
4-11 Grace ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County
4-10 Grace Pyle, Chadron
4-10 Katrina Kohel, Morrill
4-10 Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley
4-10 Emma Norris, Burns
4-9 Jazzy Munyiri, Chadron
4-9 Kailey Klein, Sioux County
Pole Vault
9-8 Mattie Jones, Torrington
9-2 Rylee Ward, Burns
8-6 Catherine Bryner, Hemingford
8-6 Rheagan Stanley, Sidney
8-3 Emma Robbins, Mitchell
8-0 Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell
8-0 Megan Shuey, Scottsbluff
8-0 Juliana Schiele, Guernsey-Sunrise
7-8 Angie Logsdon, Southeast
7-8 Gabrielle David, Torrington
7-6 Victoria Washington, Alliance
7-6 Raquel Perez, Gering
7-6 Taya Kappen, Bayard
Long Jump
18-6 ½ Jordan Stoddard, Southeast
17-4 ½ Karsyn Leeling, Sidney
16-10 ¼ Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney
16-6 ¾ Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington
16-6 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington
16-5 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff
16-4 ¼ Skylar Edmunds, Sioux County
16-3 ¾ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff
16-0 ¼ Amauri Browning, Alliance
15-7 ¾ Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard
15-7 Danika Hassel, Bayard
Triple Jump
34-11 Tatum Bailey, Chadron
34-7 ¾ Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington
34-7 ½ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff
33-10 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney
33-10 Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff
33-5 ¾ Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance
33-0 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff
32-1 Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard
31-11 Jahrah Ngoi, Chadron
31-9 ¾ Gabrielle Moreno, Gering
100 meters
12.92 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast
13.02 Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff
13.02 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington
13.09 Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County
13.24 Dani Harter, Bayard
13.25 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington
13.25 Alissa Morales, Gering
13.52 Brooklin Hess, Morrill
13.49 Dalli Anders, Crawford
13.56 Josie Sanders, Alliance
13.56 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs
200 Meters
26.25 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast
26.88 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney
27.16 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington
27.16 Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County
27.18 Dani Harter, Bayard
27.20 Brooklin Hess, Morrill
27.35 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington
27.46 Dalli Anders, Crawford
27.54 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney
27.64 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington
400 Meters
1:00.69 Tyne Stokes, Torrington
1:02.58 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff
1:02.78 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington
1:03.05 Skylar Edmund, Sioux County
1:03.28 Talissa Tanquary, Sidney
1:04.08 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard
1:04.16 Shawnee Gamble, Leyton
1:04.33 Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville
1:04.33 Emma Gonzalez, Burns
1:04.60 Riley Lawrence, Alliance
800 Meters
2:27.18 Macey Seebohm, Alliance
2:28.74 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff
2:29.01 Tyne Stokes, Torrington
2:30.37 Emma Gonzalez, Burns
2:31.09 Talissa Tanquary, Sidney
2:31.86 Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville
2:34.55 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron
2:36.66 Brittney Klein, Sioux County
2:37.59 Lydia Peters, Sidney
2:39.24 Tiffany Krueger, Torrington
1,600 Meters
5:30.85 Emma Gonzalez, Burns
5:41.81 Madison Seiler, Gering
5:49.10 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron
5:49.51 Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville
5:51.31 Ada Merrigan, Torrington
5:58.52 Jadyn Scott, Gering
6:03.67 Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance
6:04.89 Cecilia Barron, Morrill
6:05.13 Britney Klein, Sioux County
6:06.65 Tatum Reid, Crawford
3,200 Meters
11:45.62 Emma Gonzalez, Burns
12:06.61 Madison Seiler, Gering
12:24.27 Ada Merrigan, Torrington
13:00.51 Paityn Homan, Crawford
13:05.42 Tatum Reid, Crawford
13:06.77 Autumn Edwards, Morrill
13:11.39 Amberly Froerer, Torrington
13:15.88 Carlye Kresl, Hemingford
13:16.45 Cecilia Barron, Morrill
13:29.46 Rheo Dykstra, Sidney
100 Hurdles
15.61 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff
15.96 Chloe Ahrens, Sidney
15.98 Tatum Bailey, Chadron
16.98 Rylee Ward, Burns
17.30 Macala Hood, Alliance
17.47 Zaili Benish, Leyton
17.61 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington
17.63 Grace Gibson, Lingle-FL
17.64 Averielle Sager, Chadron
17.67 Trinity Penn, Mitchell
300 Hurdles
48.25 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff
49.04 Zaili Benish, Leyton
49.53 Makinley Fuller, Chadron
49.73 Josie Sanders, Alliance
49.80 Kylah Vogel, Crawford
50.71 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington
50.79 Macala Hood, Alliance
51.00 Rylee Ward, Burns
51.75 Averielle Sager, Chadron
51.88 Kailey Klein, Sioux County
4x100
52.80 Alliance
52.43 Sidney
52.53 Gering
52.68 Bayard
54.05 Leyton
54.06 Crawford
54.44 Pine Bluffs
54.54 Mitchell
54.64 Scottsbluff
54.69 Torrington
4x400
4:17.17 Scottsbluff
4:18.30 Torrington
4:21.96 Alliance
4:22.87 Sioux County
4:28.05 Gering
4:28.22 Chadron
4:31.24 Crawford
4:34.82 Lingle-Ft. Laramie
4:36.27 Mitchell
4:36.30 Burns
4x800
10:25.50 Chadron
10:43.91 Alliance
10:51.45 Gering
10:54.09 Gordon-Rushville
10:55.45 Torrington
11:02.82 Sidney
11:29.49 Sioux County
11:33.52 Bayard
11:45.76 Mitchell
11:48.61 Scottsbluff