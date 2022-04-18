Plenty of competition among girls track leaders

With the Best in the West Classic a little over a week away, this week’s track meets will be extremely competitive as individuals will be vying to put up top times to qualify for the event that will be held April 26 at Bearcat Stadium.

With high schools from the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming represented at the Best in the West, many events for the girls are starting to get really competitive.

One such event that is proving to be interesting is the high jump. With no meets held last week, Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling won the Mitchell Invite with a leap of 5-foot, 5-inches. She holds the lead on the track charts along with Tatum Bailey of Chadron, who didn’t jump in the high jump at the Mitchell Invite.

The high jump has seven girls that have cleared 5-foot this season. Southeast’s Jordan Stoddard is sitting third with a leap of 5-4 that she equaled her best leap at the competitive Okie Blanchard Invite in Cheyenne over a week ago.

Pine Bluffs’ Alyssa Slade and Torrington’s Allison Brummell each have cleared 5-2. Brummel cleared the height at the Okie Blanchard Invite as well. The other two over 5-foot are Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Gering’s Gabrielle Moreno. Moreno hit the 5-foot mark at the Mitchell invite.

But, right behind those 5-foot leapers are several jumpers that are at 4-11 through 4-9 in height, so this week will be interesting to see who does what in the event as the finalists for the Best in the West meet are tabulated and released next weekend.

Speaking of the Okie Blanchard meet in Cheyenne, that meet proved beneficial for three Wyoming girls as Southeast’s Shelby Ekwell leads the shot put at 38-7 while Torrington’s Mattie Jones and Burns’ Rylee Ward went over 9-foot in the pole vault. Jones leads the region at 9-8 while Ward has a height of 9-2.

Southeast’s Stoddard clearly leads the region in the long jump as she nearly went over 19-foot as she jumped 18-6 ½ at the Okie Blanchard Invite.

The other field event that saw a huge jump was in the triple jump as Chadron’s Tatum Bailey took over the lead with a hop, skip, and a jump of 34-11.

This week, there are several big track meets that will be held beginning with the Western Trails Conference meet in Morrill on Tuesday and then the George Calvert Relays on Friday in Mitchell.

The West Nebraska Twilight Meet will also be held Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

2022 Girl’s Top 10 Track Leaders

Shot Put

38-7 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast

36-9 ¼ Nickie Todd, Gering

34-4 Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton

34-3 ½ Emma Johnson, Torrington

34-0 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs

34-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard

33-11 McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville

33-10 Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell

33-1 ¾ Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix

Discus

124-9 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

121-9 Reece Halley, Torrington

117-11 McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville

106-7 Sierra Allen, Torrington

104-2 Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs

101-4 Grace Dean, Bayard

100-0 Shelby Ekwall, Southeast

100-0 Lexi Fiscus, Bayard

99-0 ½ Bree Coxbill, Southeast

95-4 Miroslava Mendoza, Scottsbluff

High Jump

5-5 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney

5-5 Tatum Bailey, Chadron

5-4 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast

5-2 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs

5-2 Allison Brummell, Torrington

5-0 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport

5-0 Gabrielle Moreno, Gering

4-11 Grace ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County

4-10 Grace Pyle, Chadron

4-10 Katrina Kohel, Morrill

4-10 Karsyn Burgman, Creek Valley

4-10 Emma Norris, Burns

4-9 Jazzy Munyiri, Chadron

4-9 Kailey Klein, Sioux County

Pole Vault

9-8 Mattie Jones, Torrington

9-2 Rylee Ward, Burns

8-6 Catherine Bryner, Hemingford

8-6 Rheagan Stanley, Sidney

8-3 Emma Robbins, Mitchell

8-0 Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell

8-0 Megan Shuey, Scottsbluff

8-0 Juliana Schiele, Guernsey-Sunrise

7-8 Angie Logsdon, Southeast

7-8 Gabrielle David, Torrington

7-6 Victoria Washington, Alliance

7-6 Raquel Perez, Gering

7-6 Taya Kappen, Bayard

Long Jump

18-6 ½ Jordan Stoddard, Southeast

17-4 ½ Karsyn Leeling, Sidney

16-10 ¼ Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney

16-6 ¾ Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington

16-6 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington

16-5 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff

16-4 ¼ Skylar Edmunds, Sioux County

16-3 ¾ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff

16-0 ¼ Amauri Browning, Alliance

15-7 ¾ Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard

15-7 Danika Hassel, Bayard

Triple Jump

34-11 Tatum Bailey, Chadron

34-7 ¾ Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington

34-7 ½ Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff

33-10 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney

33-10 Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff

33-5 ¾ Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance

33-0 ¾ Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff

32-1 Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard

31-11 Jahrah Ngoi, Chadron

31-9 ¾ Gabrielle Moreno, Gering

100 meters

12.92 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast

13.02 Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff

13.02 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington

13.09 Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County

13.24 Dani Harter, Bayard

13.25 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington

13.25 Alissa Morales, Gering

13.52 Brooklin Hess, Morrill

13.49 Dalli Anders, Crawford

13.56 Josie Sanders, Alliance

13.56 Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs

200 Meters

26.25 Jordan Stoddard, Southeast

26.88 Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney

27.16 Marissa Morehouse, Torrington

27.16 Melody ZumBrunnen, Niobrara County

27.18 Dani Harter, Bayard

27.20 Brooklin Hess, Morrill

27.35 Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington

27.46 Dalli Anders, Crawford

27.54 Karsyn Leeling, Sidney

27.64 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington

400 Meters

1:00.69 Tyne Stokes, Torrington

1:02.58 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff

1:02.78 Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington

1:03.05 Skylar Edmund, Sioux County

1:03.28 Talissa Tanquary, Sidney

1:04.08 Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard

1:04.16 Shawnee Gamble, Leyton

1:04.33 Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville

1:04.33 Emma Gonzalez, Burns

1:04.60 Riley Lawrence, Alliance

800 Meters

2:27.18 Macey Seebohm, Alliance

2:28.74 Payton Burda, Scottsbluff

2:29.01 Tyne Stokes, Torrington

2:30.37 Emma Gonzalez, Burns

2:31.09 Talissa Tanquary, Sidney

2:31.86 Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville

2:34.55 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron

2:36.66 Brittney Klein, Sioux County

2:37.59 Lydia Peters, Sidney

2:39.24 Tiffany Krueger, Torrington

1,600 Meters

5:30.85 Emma Gonzalez, Burns

5:41.81 Madison Seiler, Gering

5:49.10 Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron

5:49.51 Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville

5:51.31 Ada Merrigan, Torrington

5:58.52 Jadyn Scott, Gering

6:03.67 Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance

6:04.89 Cecilia Barron, Morrill

6:05.13 Britney Klein, Sioux County

6:06.65 Tatum Reid, Crawford

3,200 Meters

11:45.62 Emma Gonzalez, Burns

12:06.61 Madison Seiler, Gering

12:24.27 Ada Merrigan, Torrington

13:00.51 Paityn Homan, Crawford

13:05.42 Tatum Reid, Crawford

13:06.77 Autumn Edwards, Morrill

13:11.39 Amberly Froerer, Torrington

13:15.88 Carlye Kresl, Hemingford

13:16.45 Cecilia Barron, Morrill

13:29.46 Rheo Dykstra, Sidney

100 Hurdles

15.61 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff

15.96 Chloe Ahrens, Sidney

15.98 Tatum Bailey, Chadron

16.98 Rylee Ward, Burns

17.30 Macala Hood, Alliance

17.47 Zaili Benish, Leyton

17.61 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington

17.63 Grace Gibson, Lingle-FL

17.64 Averielle Sager, Chadron

17.67 Trinity Penn, Mitchell

300 Hurdles

48.25 Paige Horne, Scottsbluff

49.04 Zaili Benish, Leyton

49.53 Makinley Fuller, Chadron

49.73 Josie Sanders, Alliance

49.80 Kylah Vogel, Crawford

50.71 Jaycee Hurley, Torrington

50.79 Macala Hood, Alliance

51.00 Rylee Ward, Burns

51.75 Averielle Sager, Chadron

51.88 Kailey Klein, Sioux County

4x100

52.80 Alliance

52.43 Sidney

52.53 Gering

52.68 Bayard

54.05 Leyton

54.06 Crawford

54.44 Pine Bluffs

54.54 Mitchell

54.64 Scottsbluff

54.69 Torrington

4x400

4:17.17 Scottsbluff

4:18.30 Torrington

4:21.96 Alliance

4:22.87 Sioux County

4:28.05 Gering

4:28.22 Chadron

4:31.24 Crawford

4:34.82 Lingle-Ft. Laramie

4:36.27 Mitchell

4:36.30 Burns

4x800

10:25.50 Chadron

10:43.91 Alliance

10:51.45 Gering

10:54.09 Gordon-Rushville

10:55.45 Torrington

11:02.82 Sidney

11:29.49 Sioux County

11:33.52 Bayard

11:45.76 Mitchell

11:48.61 Scottsbluff