Pole vaulters old and new take to the streets

As part of the Oregon Trail Days festivities, the street pole vaulting event was held in the Fresh Foods parking lot on Friday.

There were multiple age divisions and an open class, ranging from elementary ages to former college and high school vaulters.

The winner of the girls elementary division was Evie Stobel followed by Heather Gompert in second and then a two-way tie for third with Haylee Gompert and Lydia Stobel.

In the elementary boys division, Tobin Stobel took home first prize, clearing a mark of 6’. In junior high girls, Emilee Houchin won first prize, clearing a mark of 7’.

Allison Miller topped the high school girls division with a mark of 6’6”. In the high school boys category Colby Houchin took the first place medal, with a best vault of 13’, followed by Adrin Sinner, with a vault of 9’, and Jace Allen with a vault of 8’6”.

Houchin of Bayard, last competed in Class D state track and field for the Tigers.

“It was great, I didn’t even find out about this until last week at a football camp, my coach told me, and as soon as I found out, I told my mom and we came out here and we signed up right away,” Houchin said. “I haven’t pole vaulted since the school year, so I came in at 10 foot, cause I was a little nervous and it went well.”

Along with winning the competition, Houchin almost bested a personal mark as well.

“I jumped up to 10’ and that went well, so I went up to 11’6 got that, and I tied my personal record from state,” Houchin said.

Along with the school-aged categories, there was also a college and open category. For college boys, Scottsbluff Bearcat alum Aaron Price won with a vault of 12’6”. In the open category, Brandon Stuart had the highest mark in the men’s with a vault of 9’, and Ashlee Gompert won for women, clearing the 7’ mark.

Also in the open category, Bill Bauer, the oldest competitor at 67 years old, cleared 7’6”.

“Pole vault is fun, and that’s what this is all about, getting together and having some fun with some people that really like to pole vault,” Bauer said.

The Oregon Trail Days festivities will continue throughout the weekend.