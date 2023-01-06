Potter-Dix boys hold off Bayard, Bayard girls run by Coyotes (copy)

BAYARD – Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten had 19 points and the Coyote’s used an 11-2 run to end the third quarter to earn a hard-fought 56-49 win over Bayard Friday night in Bayard.

The Bayard girls received 14 points each from Joslyn Hopkins and Dani Harter in rolling to a 66-18 win over the Potter-Dix girls.

Potter-Dix boy’s coach Cory Michelman said his team competed hard, and they had to against a scrappy Tiger team.

“It was a pretty physical game and we are pretty rusty., We haven’t played a game since December 20 so we had a lot of days off and a lot of days with no practice with the snow and blizzard,” Michelman said. “I was very proud of the way the kids came out and pushed themselves and battled through. We were down by seven and came back to win by seven.”

Bayard boy’s coach Ryan Hergenreder said his team ran out of gas during Potter-Dix’s run in the third quarter. But, Hergenreder did say that Potter-Dix came in with a good game plan to offset the physical-style of play that his team likes to play.

“Generally speaking, that is the style we like. We like that physical game and put pressure on the other team,” he said. “I think we just didn’t play particularly well today and we didn’t shoot free throws very well. Potter-Dix came in with a good game plan and they executed better than we did and they came out on top unfortunately for us.”

Bayard trailed at halftime 29-24, but opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to grab a 36-31 lead on back-to-back buckets by Trenton Marquez and Aron Flores. Potter-Dix answered that Tiger run with a 16-2 run that spanned the last three minutes of the third quarter and first couple minutes of the fourth. Kasten was the highlight-reel in that run with 13 of those 16 points. Potter-Dix led 42-38 after three periods and led 47-42 to start the fourth.

Michelman said that third-quarter run was a big key for his team and it was because of Kasten, who has over 1,300 career points in his Coyote career.

“We really try to focus on playing good defense. We take pride in that a lot and we spend a lot of time in practice on that and it really showed up tonight,” Michelman said.

Hergenreder said their third-quarter run was huge, but then ran out of gas at the end of the third.

“We came out in the second half and decided we needed to pressure the ball, push the ball and it seemed we just ran out of gas toward the end of the third and kind of carried it over into the fourth quarter,” Hergenreder said.

With Potter-Dix holding the 47-38 lead, Bayard fought back as Ashton Mancias and Marquez each nailed buckets to bring the Tigers to within 47-42. The Tigers kept clawing themselves back into the game as Karter Winter hit a free throw and then Marquez made an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 50-48 with 3:32 to play.

Potter-Dix’s Gadem McConnell hit a big shot to put the Coyotes up 52-48 and then Potter–Dix hit clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Michelman said what helped was they had seven players get in the scoring column and had big shots from others beside their two big guys Kasten and Zach Rotert. Kasten led the way with 19 points followed by Zach Rotert with 16 points.

“Luke Kasten has kind of been our show for the last couple of years and has over 1,300 or 1,400 points on his career already,” Michelman said. “This year he is passing the ball a little bit more than he has in the past and getting his teammates involved and a lot of those kids stepped up. I am also super proud of our post, Zach Rotert, and I don’t know if it was his career high, but he had 16 tonight and he is most of the time a 9- or 10-point guy. He played really well.”

Bayard was led by Marquez with 22 points followed by Trysten Muhr with nine.

In the girl’s contest, the first quarter was the difference in the game as Bayard led 25-0 after the first eight minutes behind seven points from Scarlett Norman and nine points from Joslyn Hopkins.

After the first quarter, the contest was a little different as the Potter-Dix ladies picked up their feistiness and fought hard in almost out-scoring Bayard in the second quarter 14-10. Bayard led 30-0 before Potter-Dix’s Tyenne Berner had an old-fashioned 3-point play to get the Coyotes on the scoreboard. Bayard led at halftime 39-10.

The Tigers then used two big runs in the third quarter to open the game up including a 12-0 run and then closed out the third as Lexi Fiscus had three straight buckets for a 51-14 lead and a running clock.

Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt said his team played well in spurts but did play strong defense that helped ignite the offense.

“We had some ups and downs tonight,” he said. “We are trying to focus on getting back to the fundamentals of defense and getting some stops. In the second quarter we kind of gave up a little bit more than we wanted to, but we got back after it in the third quarter again.”

Bayard had nine players hit the scoring column with three in double figures. Hopkins and Harter led the way with 14 points each followed by Fiscus with 12 points and Norman with nine points.

Potter-Dix was led in scoring by a pair of seniors with Berner and Kailey Nicklas each getting six points.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Tigers will tangle with Gordon-Rushville and Potter-Dix has South Platte.

Girl’s Game

Potter-Dix 0 10 4 4 – 18

Bayard25 14 22 5 – 66

POTTER-DIX

Lily Tabor 2, Kailey Nicklas 6, Kenzie Shoemaker 2, Micayla McConnell 2, Tyenne Berner 6.

BAYARD

Kierra Miller 5, Erika Flores 3, Danika Hassel 6, Scarlett Norman 9, Dani Harter 14, Joslyn Hopkins 14, Leah Nesbitt 2, Lexi Fiscus 12, Riley Hopkins 2.

Boy’s Game

Potter-Dix11 18 13 14 – 56

Bayard12 12 14 11 – 49

POTTER-DIX

Dylan Tabor 4, Brayden Kasten 3, Luke Kasten 19, Karter Wittrock 5, Gunnar Oleson 2, Zach ROtert 16, Caden McConnell 7.

BAYARD

Trenton Marquez 22, Aron Flores 4, Trystan Muhr 9, Karter WInter 1, Connor Cochran 4, Caleb Wilkins 4, Ashton Mancias 5.