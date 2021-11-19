Potter-Dix finishes season as Class D-6 runner-ups

The Cody-Kilgore Cowboys defeated the Potter-Dix Coyotes 65-37 to become the Class D-6 champions on Friday.

“It was amazing and even after getting the result we didn’t want, we talked about the fact that we did something that no program at our school has done before as far as football is concerned,” head coach Dale Frerichs said. “Knowing our school has never played in a semifinal, we played in that and won it; knowing we’ve never played in a state final and we played in that and came up a little short.”

Both teams came into the game undefeated and fighting for their first state title. To get to the championship, the Cowboys defeated Stuart 55-19, Arthur County 51-6, and Wallace 72-28. The Coyotes downed Sioux County 54-0, Parkview Christian 70-34, and Spalding Academy 39-38.

“We got off to a good start. We got a stop on defense to start the game and then we were to go down and score and take the lead real early, then we exchanged scores with them a little after that,” Frerichs said. “In the third quarter, we turned a couple of times and kind of got away from us.”

The Coyotes put the first points on the board with a 49-yard run by Luke Kasten but less than a minute later, the Cowboys got their first tally on a Peyton Sterkel run.