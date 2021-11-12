Potter-Dix football heads to Kearney

Down 31-24 in the fourth quarter, the Shamrocks put the game within one on a Murphy run with 9:07 left in the game.

Anton ran it in from two yards out to extend the lead. The Coyotes would make only their second extra point in the game to go up 39-30.

The Shamrocks got one more score on a pass from Murphy to Braden Leslie but it wasn’t enough as the Coyotes would win the game 39-38.

“When you make it this far, you’ve got to say it’s a good performance when you win,” Frerichs said. “We talked about it before the game as a team that with the weather conditions and everything else, it was basically a day where you just had to find a way.”

The Coyotes finished with 306 total yards, 215 on the ground and 91 in the air.

Spalding Academy finishes its season 9-2 while Potter-Dix improves to 11-0.

The Coyotes will face the Cody-Kilgore Cowboys, who defeated them last year 42-8 in the quarterfinals. The Cowboys defeated the Wallace Wildcats 72-28 to advance to the championship final.