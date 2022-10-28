Potter-Dix hits the century mark in playoff win

After an 8-0 regular season, the Potter-Dix Coyotes hosted a Class D6 first-round playoff game as the third seed against the 14th-seeded Brady Eagles. The game saw something that Potter-Dix hadn't done before, scoring 100 points as the Coyotes took the 109-41 win.

“This is the most of a playoff game and regular, the record before this was 99 against Creek Valley in like 2009 or something like that, and our 6-man record was 92," Potter-Dix coach Dale Frerichs said.

Both teams got on the scoreboard on their first possessions of the game. Coyote Dylan Tabor scored on the opening kickoff, going 62 yards to go up 6-0.

The Eagles' first play of the game was a 38-yard pass from Rylie Shirk to Dillon Miller 30 seconds later for an 8-6 lead, their only lead of the game.

Potter-Dix scored on the next two drives, the first being a hand-off from Caden McConnell to Luke Kasten for a 38-yard run and a pass from Brayden Kasten to Alex Anton for the 19-8 lead.

Brady's last touchdown of the first quarter was a Miller kickoff return with just over seven minutes left in the frame.

The Coyotes weren't done in the frame as they would score four more times to lead 47-16.

Brayden Kasten scored from 26 yards out before an interception by Zach Rotert set up an 11-yard Luke Kasten run.

Luke Kasten scored his third touchdown two minutes later with a 60-yard run. The last touchdown was a Brayden Kasten to Anton six-yard pass with under a minute remaining.

The second quarter was much of the same as the Coyotes continued to score. Luke Kasten ran it into the endzone from 31 yards out to lead 54-16. The second of three first half Brady interceptions was caught by Coyote Anton with 6:03 remaining in the half.

Jaxon Buettenback ran it from 30 out before Brady was able to score on a pass from Dillon Miller to Brock Miller.

Coyote Brayden Kasten scored on a 50-yard touchdown for a 66-22 lead.

Both teams went for onside kicks the majority of the game, with Potter-Dix having two successful kicks. The first came with 3:50 left in the half and resulted in a 22-yard Buettenback touchdown. Another successful onside kick after the Buettenback touchdown then resulted in a Brayden Kasten to Zach Rotert six-yard touchdown.

Brady's Dillon Miller threw a one-yard pass to Gaitlyn Carr for the final Eagle touchdown of the second quarter.

Brayden Kasten threw the final touchdown of the half to McConnell with under 10 seconds to play. The half ended with a Brayden Kasten interception for an 86-28 lead going into the half.

The Coyotes forced five Eagle turnovers in the half.

“We kind of got off to a shaky, we gave up two big plays, one on the pass, one on the special teams, but we kinda refocused and got things going, forced some turnovers which allowed us to run the football well, and we ran it well tonight," Frerichs said. "I didn’t expect us to run it that well. We got guys, our blockers did well and our running backs were able to find the holes.”

The Coyotes saw multiple players come in the game after the starters were taken out.

“Any time you can get your young kids playing time at this level it’s a good thing," Frerichs said. "We’re short on numbers for JV games aren’t really an option, so anytime you can get your young guys in a game it's a good thing.”

The third quarter began with Brady scoring their only touchdown of the frame with a Dillon Miller pass to Blake Lusk to trail 86-35.

Potter-Dix held a lead 101-35 at the end of three. James Pease scored both on 34-yard and 66-yard runs. Brayden Kasten intercepted Brady to set up the 66-yard run by Pease.

The Eagles scored their final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard pass from Dillon Miller to Lusk.

Potter-Dix scored for the final time on a kickoff return for the 109-41 score. The Coyotes forced eight Eagle turnovers, five of which came in the first half.

The Coyotes will host the Pawnee City Indians on Friday. The Indians defeated Stuart 64-0 in the opening round.

“I have to look at the film and see what they got and we’ll make a plan," Frerichs said. "We gave up that first pass on that double move, we got to make sure we’re not biting on double moves and getting beat over the top, other than that we played really sound football."