A nearly three-decade tradition will resume Friday night in Scottsbluff.

The Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball games, which brings together some of the top prep basketball players from Wyoming and Nebraska will be held at Scottsbluff High School. The girls game is set for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff with the boys game to follow.

Burns' Barry Ward and Hay Springs' Ron Olson will coach the girls red team, and Gordon-Rushville's Randy Hurlburt and Alliance's will head the blue squad.

Pine Bluffs Tyler Kimsey and Potter-Dix’s Cory Mickelman will coach the boys red team, and Gordon-Rushville’s Joel Nelson and Sidney’s Shawn Dillehay will be on the bench for the blue.

Three players from Southeast Goshen are on the girls red team: Sydney Anderson, Shelby Ekwall and Brenna Herring. The roster also includes South Platte’s Avery Hayward and Haily Koenen, Burns’ Dalit Kaur, Bayard’s Kierra Miller, Torrington’s Marissa Moorehead, Sidney’s Reese Riddle and Rheagan Stanley, Hay Springs’ Sam Toof and Chadron’s Sophie Wess.

Scottsbluff is Payton Burda will be on the girls blue team with Gering’s Nickie Todd and Carleigh Pszanka. The team also includes Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt, Ajae McKimmey, and Reaghan Schutlz, Alliance’s Catherine Bryner, Southeast’s Kealy Carson, Ogallala’s Taydon Kirchner, Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Ashlee Hattan, Mitchell’s Grace Martin and Chadron’s Marlee Pinnt.

The red boys roster features Pine Bluff’s Ryan Fornstrom, Collin Jessen, and Stu Lerwick, Mitchell’s Easton Anderson, Ogallala’s Jeron Gager; Gering’s Max Greeley, Leyton’s Dillon Juelfs, Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten and Zach Roter, Bayard’s Trenton Marquez, Torrington’s Skyler Sargent and Alliance’s Nic Waldron.

Four Gordon-Rushville are on the boys blue team: Carter Anderson, Ellis Livingston, Jace Nelson and Logan Slama. The team also includes Sidney's Sidney’s Jaeden Dillehay, Jacob Dowse, and Micah Schneider, Torrington’s Ryan Baker, Douglas’ Jackson Hughes, Southeast’s Austin Short, Ogallala’s Ryder Smith and Garden County’s Johnny Vargas.

The slam dunk contest will be held at halftime of the girl’s game, while the 3-point contest will be held between the two all-star contests

Last year’s Panhandle Prep all-star games were high scoring.

The red squad pulled out a 100-85 wub as Justus Alcorn earned the most valuable player honor.

Former Scottsbluff athlete Tyler Harre won both the slam dunk contest and the 3-point shooting contest.

The red team rallied for a 89-85 win in the girls game behind 22 points from Torrington’s Reece Halley, who was named the MVP.

Hyannis’ Ashlynn Henderson won the 3-point shooting contest.