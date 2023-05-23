COLUMBUS — Mitchell's Cael Peters is tied for fifth with two other individuals after the opening round of the Class C boys golf tournament.

Peters shot an 6-over round of 78 at Elks County Club. He is tied with Yutan senior Jude Elgert and Grand Island Catholic Central's Jack Alberts.

Kearney Catholic's Jackson Dunham sits in first place with a 2-over round of 74. He has a three-shot lead over three other golfers.

Mitchell sits in eighth place in the team standings with a round of 352. Kearney Catholic had a 320 and leads Central Catholic by three strokes heading into Wednesday.

Mitchell's Jackson Mitchell and Tyler Jackson shot an 85 and 91, respectively, and Easton Anderson had a 98 to round out the Tigers' scoring. Clayton Schultz had a 105 for Mitchell as well.

Peters finished second in last year's tournament to Palmyra's Noah Carpenter.

Carpenter is tied for 16th overall after an opening-round day of 9-over par.

Class D

NORTH PLATTE — Bridgeport is tied for eighth overall in the team standings with Lawrence Nelson and Elgin Public/Pope John.

The Bulldogs had a team round of 355 on the opening day of competition at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

Pender leads the field with a round of 319 and carries a nine-stroke lead over Overton.

Hemingford is tied with Burwell and Hartington-Newcastle for 13th overall.

Harrison Barnette led Bridgeport with a round of 81. Bodhi Dohse had an 88, and Jason Jensen and Holden Schultz both finished with a 93 to round out the Bulldogs scoring.

Gage Nein shot a 109 for Bridgeport as well.

Barnette is tied for Jack Baker for 12th overall. Pender's Quinton Heineman shot a 73 to lead the field and has a one-stroke lead over Perkins County's Zaybreon Hansen.

Owen Plog and Dax Powell shot a 91 and 92, respectively, to lead Hemingford. Drew Varner had a 100, and Jacob Bryner a 102 to round out the team scoring.

Neo Powell shot a 108 for Hemingford as well.

Crawford's Rhett Flack, who qualified for state as an individual, had a 91 in his opening round of state play.