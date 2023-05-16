SIDNEY — The Bearcats had three of the Top Ten individuals to capture the Class B-4 boys golf district meet title Tuesday at Hillside Golf Course.

Thomas Dredla shot a 74 to finish third overall, and Kaedon Patton had a round of 78 to lead Scottsbluff to a team score of 315.

Treyten York finished ninth overall with an 80 as the Bearcats edged Ogallala by three strokes. McCook finished third with a 325 and also qualified as a team for the Class B meet, which will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The Bearcats finished fifth in last year’s state meet, which Norris won with a two-day total of 598.

Both Ogallala and McCook last qualified for the Class B field in 2021.

Ogallala’s Caleb Castillo took medalist honors with a round of 72, one stroke ahead of Allliance senior TAytom Timbers, who qualified as an individual for state.

Sidney’s John Beier and Jaden Dillehay had rounds of 81, along with Gering’s John Maser. The trio tied with McCook’s Landon Kmoch for 10th overall and qualified for state as well.

Team scores

Scottsbluff 315, Ogallala 318, McCook 325, Alliance 340, Sidney 343, Gering 350, Cozad 353, Chadron 376, Gothenburg 389, Holdrege 401, Lexington 414.

Top individuals

Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 72. Tayton Timbers, Alliance, 73. Thomas Dredla, Scottsbluff, 74. Colton Knispel, Ogallala, 76. Reid Loop, McCook, 76. Kadeon Patton, Scottsbluff, 78. Cole Graham, McCook, 80. Nicholas Taylor, Holdrege, 80. Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 80. John Beier, Sidney, 81. John Maser, Gering, 81. Jaeden Dillehay, Sidney, 81. Landon Kmoch, McCook, 81.

Scottsbluff (315): Thomas Dreda 74, Kaedon Patton 78, Treyten York 80. Noah Shaddick, 83, Wisley Mooc, 87.