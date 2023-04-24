Who is the top individual on the Scottsbluff boys golf team?

It seems the position as the Bearcats No. 1 golfer could change from week to week or even match to match.

That balance was on display Monday.

Kaedon Patton had a team-low round of 75 — good enough for fourth overall — but all five varsity golfers were within six shots of that score. It helped the Bearcats finish with a 307 to top the Division 1 field at an invitational at the Scottsbluff Country Club. Four of the five varsity members had rounds in the 70s.

North Platte finished in second, 11 shots behind the Bearcats and one ahead of Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central. Gering finished fifth overall.

In addition, a pair of Scottsbluff JV teams shot rounds of 334 and 378 to take the top two spots in the Division 2 competition.

“We possibly had 15 guys who broke 100 today,” Bearcats coach Brock Ehler said. “Top to bottom, if it was playing 15 people, I feel we could play with anybody in the state. We’ll find out how top-heavy we can get as far as our first team goes, but as far as 15 guys fully understanding the game of golf and learning fast, we’re solid.”

The same can be more than said about Mitchell’s Cael Peters. He took home the honor of the top individual of the day, even if it took a little extra work to do so.

Peters drained a roughly 10-foot putt on the second playoff hole to beat Ogallala’s Luke Hiltibrand in the Division 1 competition.

Both players shot division-low rounds of 74 and got a par on the first playoff hole.

The two then had had strong drives on the second playoff hole, the par-5 No. 9. The drives both went roughly 210 yards and were separated by about a yard-and-a-half.

Peters’ second shot went to the right of the fairway near a tree, but he was able to recover and hit a putt that was similar to one he just missed on the opening playoff hole.

“You just have to patient, not every putt is going to fall,” Peters said. “You’ve just got to wait for yours and finally my putt happened.”

Peters said he struggled off the tee during his first 18 holes and added that, “my short game was pretty rough too.”

“What kept me in it was mainly my putting and my iron game.”

The Bearcats made the shots on their home course to top the field as well.

“Yeah, it’s always an advantage,” Ehler said. “You can get comfortable on the course but it’s not like a basketball or football game where you’ve got your crowd behind you and the adrenaline is running really high. Golf can be more nervy. (Playing on a home course) can be a plus but you still have to go out and hit shots.”

Division 1

Scottsbluff 307, North Platte 318, Cheyenne Central 319, Cheyenne Central 321, Gering 334, Ogallala 334, Alliance 341, Chadron 344, Sidney 347, Mitchell 361,

Top individuals

1. *-Cael Peters, Mitchell, 74. 2. Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 74. 3. Jack Maser, Gering, 75. 4. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 75. 5. Calvin Halvorson, Chey. Central, 75.

*-won in second playoff hole.

Division 2

Scottsbluff JV 334, Scottsbluff JV2 378, Gering JV 387, Kimball 392, Chadron JV 402, Mitchell JV 433, Bayard 440, Alliance JV 455,

Top individuals

1. Wisley Mooc, Scottsbluff JV1, 81. 2. Blake Grasmick, Scottsbluff JV!, 81. 3. Isaiah Jones, Scottsbluff JV1, 82. 4. Kyle Lusche, Kimball, 86. 5. Rece Knight, Gering JV, 86.