Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gering’s Max Greeley and Ogallala’s Jeron Gager combined for 62 points and the Red All-Stars buried 25 3-pointers in a 125-109 win in the boys game Friday during the Pandhandle Prep All-Star basketball classic.

Gager, who was named the game’s MVP, had nine of the 3-pointers and 35 points in the matchup with the Blue All-Stars at Scottsbluff High School.

Greeley added 27 points and six 3-pointers. The Red team also had seven other players bury 3-pointers on the night, including twoby Alliance’s Nick Waldron to start the contest.

The Blue team had a dozen 3-pointers in the contest, led by Sidney’s Micah Schneider with four.

Waldron ended up winning the 3-point shooting contest as well as the slam dunk contest. In the 3-point shooting contest, Waldron won over Gordon-Rushville’s Logan Slama. The two each buried eight 3-pointers in the first-round and then Waldron buried 12-of-15 attempts in the shoot-off to Slama’s nine.

Gager said the strategy for the game was to shoot 3-pointers.

“It was one thing that we all could do very well and worked really well,” Gager, who is headed to Hastings College to play basketball, said. “We said in the locker room that threes are worth more than twos, so that was the game plan.”

The game pitted players from Ogallala to Douglas, Wyoming, to Pine Bluffs, Wyoming to Gordon-Rushville. Gager said he hadn’t played against he Pine Bluffs players since the youth tournaments.

“We played them (Pine Bluffs) when I was younger in youth tournaments but that was it,” he said. “It felt good in representing Ogallala one more time. It was amazing with such a great group of guys. It was amazing.”

The Red team started hot from the field and jumped out to leads of 14-2 and 24-6. Red had an 11-point cushion after the first quarter.

The Blue squad outscored the red team 27-19 in the second quarter to close to within 53-50 at the half. But Greeley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the red a 78-66 lead in the third quarter.

The Blue kept fighting behind the play of Garden County’s Johnny Vargas as he made eight points in a short time to cut the deficit to 83-76.

The Red closed out the third quarter on a Waldron bucket and a 3-pointer by Luke Kasten for the 88-76 lead.

The Red opened the fourth on back-to-back 3-pointers and led 98-78. Greeley then buried a driving layup with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation as Red hit 100 points.

Greeley, who had 27 points in the contest, said it is sad that he finished up his high school playing days.

“This is probably the last time I will be playing here, but I enjoyed all my years in playing here. I am grateful for that,” he said. “Now, I plan to pursue college basketball. I don’t know exactly where yet, but I have a couple places in mind.”

Bayard’s Marquez finished with 13 points. Lerwick tallied nine points while Mitchell’s Easton Anderson and Waldron each had eight points.

The Blue was led in scoring by Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson with 16 points followed by Schneider and Douglas’ Jackson Hughes each with 14 points. Also hitting double digits was Vargas with 12, and Sidney’s Jaeden Dillehay and Jacob Dowse each with 10 points.

Red (125):

Max Greeley (Gering) 27, Trent Marquez 13, Easton Anderson (Mitchell) 8, Ryan Fornstrom (Pine Bluffs) 1, Stu Lerwick (Pine Bluffs) 9, Luke Kasten (Potter-Dix) 7, Skyler Sargent (Torrington) 7, Dillon Juelfs (Leyton) 3, Jeron Gager (Ogallala) 35, Collin Jessen (Pine Bluffs) 3, Zach Rotert (Potter-Dix) 4, Nick Waldron (Alliance) 8.

Blue (109):

Ellis Livingston (Gordon-Rushville) 5, Logan Slama (Gordon-Rushville) 3, Austin Short (Southeast) 7, Carter Anderson (Gordon-Rushville) 7, Jackson Hughes (Douglas) 14, Johnny Vargas (Garden County) 12, Jaeden Dillehay (Sidney) 10, Micah Schneider (Sidney) 14, Jacob Dowse (Sidney) 10, Jace Nelson (Gordon-Rushville) 16, Ryan Baker (Torrington) 2, Ryder Smith (Ogallala) 9.