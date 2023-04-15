GERING — Scottsbluff’s Braden Anderson scored a hat-trick to lead the Bearcats to a 5-0 win over Gering on Saturday in a prep boys soccer game in brutual windy conditions at Memorial Stadium.

Anderson’s three goals all came in the first half and the senior started his outburst 10 minutes into the contest when he converted a penalty kick for the quick lead.

Anderson added scores with 11 minutes, 58 seconds and 7:32 left to play in the half.

Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock liked the way his team rebounded after a loss to Lexington on Tuesday.

“We are still dealing with some injuries so we had to shift the lineup," Rock said. I think the last three games we had a different line each time. We are trying to build some chemistry with those guys and I thought they executed the game plan really well.

“I counted 22 shots that were actually on goal and their keeper played well and their defense played well pushing the ball out,” Rock said. “We have to finish more of those shots and that is the biggest things. When we are behind the defense, we have to make sure those balls are in the back of the net. Kiddos to their keeper and their defense because they kept it close for most of the game.”

Scottsbluff hosts Torrington on Tuesday, while Gering travels to North Platte.

Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said his team didn’t play bad but need to find a way to get more balls in the back of the net.

“I think we played pretty good. The first half was 3-0,” Guadarrama said. “There are things we need to work on. We need to work on our communication a little bit more, but we were there. I feel like some of the goals in the first half were unfortunate. The second half was better.”

Gering had six shots on goal in the loss.

“That has been the story of the year is we just can’t finish,” he said. “We have to go back to practice and just finish.”

Both teams had just 10 players much of the second half after a double red card was issued. Gering had a solid scoring chance with 28 minutes left but the shot went wide.

Scottsbluff added to its lead with 24:43 to play when Kellon Harris scored and the final tally came from freshman Rylee Meninger with 5:29 left in regulation.