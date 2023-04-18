The Bearcats took advantage of a few key opportunities on Tuesday afternoon.

The Scottsbluff boys soccer team scored on two penalty kicks in the second half on the way to a 3-2 win over Torrington at Landers Soccer Complex. The Trailblazers also scored on a first-half penalty kick for its lone lead of the match which also had a 45-minute weather delay.

Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said the Bearcats were inconsistent but he was glad to get the win

“We were kind of streaky," Rock said. "The first 16 minutes, they got that penalty kick and our heads go down a little bit. Then the weather break and we talked about controlling what we can control,” Rock said. “I thought we came out in the next 45 minutes and played pretty well. We are still having trouble finishing in front of the goal and creating a lot of good chances, but overall I am happy with the effort for sure."

Scottsbluff hosts a tournament at Landers Soccer Complex on Saturday against Kearney Catholic and Holdrege. Torrington hosts Newcastle on Thursday.

Torrington coach Gabe Bartlett was also pleased with how his team played.

“I think we played OK. We came out really well and then we had the lightning break and then they (Scottsbluff) came out really well and got us,” Bartlett said. “The two penalties is the way soccer goes sometimes. We kept playing so I was happy with that.”

Bartlett said his team trailed 3-1 at one point and could have folded, but they didn’t had had a chance to tie the match late in the second half.

The weather played a major part in the contest. Torrington struck first in the contest as Anthony Arnush buried a penalty kick 13 minutes into the contest. A few minutes later, the match was stopped after lightning was spotted in the skies.

When play resumed, Scottsbluff tied the match in the 27th minute of the first half on a Braden Anderson goal off an assist from Karim Castillo Leos to tie the game.

Scottsbluff's first penalty kick came seven minutes into the second half as Eduardo Sena scored to put the Bearcats up 2-1. A couple minutes later, Braden Anderson converted on another penalty kick.

Torrington closed to within a goal as Ned Nelson scored in the 31st minute.

Rock said neither team had an advantage with the wind that was blowing across the field as temperature dipped about 20 degrees from the start of the contest to the end of the contest.

“The wind came up and there wasn’t any wind when we first started,” Rock said. “It was a good crosswind and I don’t think either team had a good advantage. They battled and they are always physical so this was a good win for us.”

Bartlett said is team didn’t match Scottsbluff's physicality after the 45-minute lightning delay.

“The wind is blowing when they were scoring their goals and if the wind sits like this (almost calm) it is a whole different animal throughout the game,” he said. “We are two even teams. We are physical and we didn’t match their physical play coming out of the lightning delay.’