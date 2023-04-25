SCOTTSBLUFF — It wasn’t flawless, but Scottsbluff’s defense was more than solid over the second half Tuesday afternoon.

“We just couldn’t get anything going in the middle of the field and that’s where the game is won and lost,” Gering coach Chris Guadarrama said after Scottsbluff’s 5-1 win in a prep boys soccer game at Landers Soccer Complex. “They shut us down. We couldn’t get any balls through.”

Scottsbluff held Gering’s attack in check while the Bearcats scored three unanswered goals after halftime, including a penalty kick by Braden Anderson to complete a hat trick.

“The back line has meshed well as of late. They’re communicating well,” Bearcats coach Nate Rock said. “We were able to keep the ball in front of us. Our defense held (Gering) after half and it was just up to us to start finishing (offensive) chances, which we did.

“Their goalkeeper (Gabriel Duthilleul) played well,” Rock said. “I think I counted six times we were behind (the defense) and should have scored and just couldn’t finish it. In the second half we did a little bit better finishing those chances.”

The Bearcats, who host North Platte on Thursday, capitalized on one of their first chances in the game as Anderson scored just 75 seconds in. He then added a second goal at the 16 minute, 23 second mark.

“It was a great start but then I think (Anderson) got a little frustrated,” Rock said. “He got behind (the defense) and he misses and (Kellon Harris) is behind a couple times and misses. That’s just the way it goes some times. You hope that doesn’t come back to bite you.”

The Bearcats couldn’t capitalize on a handful of opportunities beyond that in the half, and Gering freshman Dominic Mendez converted on a penalty kick in the 36th minute to cut the deficit in half.

“We start (games) slow and it comes to bite us,” said Guadarrama, whose team hosts Douglas on Thursday. “We showed up probably the last seven minutes of the first half. We got that (penalty kick) we started to show up and came out in the second half OK, but, again, it’s the little things that plague us. Regardless, I’m proud of the kids, but we’ve got some things we’ve got to work on.”

Scottsbluff converted on an early opportunity in the second half.

Harris one-timed a pass in front of the Gering net in the 45th minute to give the Bearcats a 3-1 lead, and Anderson converted the penalty about seven minutes later to break the game open.

“(The Harris goal) kind of took the spirit out of us to be honest,” Guadarrama said.

Kent Castillo Leus added the final goal in the 74th minute.

“I think (Harris’ goal) settled us down, enough to where we were able to play our game,” Rock said. “It’s always tough to play a rival. The guys are nervy and they want to perform well. Sometimes it’s just tough to get going.

“But I thought we were able to control the game in the second half and come out (with the win).”