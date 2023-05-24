COLUMBUS — Mitchell's Cael Peters finished as one of the top golfers in Class C for the second straight year.

The junior shot a 5-over par on Wednesday and took fourth overall in the state tournament at Elks County Club. He finished with a two-day total of 155, six shots behind Kearney Catholic's Jackson Dunham.

Peters finished second overall in last year's tournament.

Mitchell tied with Northfolk Catholic for 11th overall in the team standings. The Tigers shot a 372 to close out the two-day tournament.

Dunham led Kearney Catholic to the state title, 23 strokes ahead of Grand Island Central Catholic. Yutan finished a distant third.

Mitchell's Easton Anderson shot a 92 on Wednesday, while Jackson Mitchell and Tyler Jackson had rounds of 99 and 104 to round out the Tigers scoring.

Clayton Schultz had a 112 for Mitchell as well.

Class D

NORTH PLATTE — Bridgeport had a team round of 361 and finished 10th overall in the state tournament held at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

Bridgeport's Bodhi Dohse shot an 83 to lead the Bulldogs, five strokes better than what he totaled in the opening round of the two-day tournament. He also tied for 26th overall.

Jason Jensen an 86, and Holden Shultz and Harrison Barnette shot a 95 and 97, respectively, to round out the Bulldogs scoring.

Creighton's Gage Burns won the individual title as he edged Pender's Quinton Heineman and Layton Gralheer by one- and two-strokes, respectively.

Pender won the team title by 11 strokes. Overton and Loomis finished second and third, respectively.

Hemingford shot a 393 and finished the tournament 14th overall.

Dax Powell had a 91 to lead Hemingford, and Owen Plog shot a 99. Jacob Bryner and Drew Varner shot a 101 and 102, respectively, to round out Hemingford's scoring.

Neo Powell shot a 126 as well.

Crawford's Rhett Fleck shot a 94 in his final round of the tournament.