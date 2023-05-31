Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHADRON — The Battle of the Border, also known as the Nebraska/Wyoming 6-Man Football All-Star Game, is set for Friday at Chadron State College’s Elliott Field.

The game, in its 12th year, is set for 7 p.m. (MST) kickoff. Both teams have roughly 20 players on the roster.

Wyoming scored four of the game’s final five touchdowns during last year’s 69-44 victory. Wyoming, which led by just two-points in the third quarter, got its third consecutive win in the rivalry for an overall 6-5 advantage in the prep football series.

Nebraska’s roster this year includes Chandler Page of state champion Parkview Christian and Luke Kasten of Potter-Dix. They were the 6-man offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, last fall.

Page rushed for 1,930 yards and 31 touchdowns while Kasten had 13.5 quarterback sacks and was named Huskerland Prep’s overall 6-man payer of the year.

Kasten rushed for 1,671 yards on 105 carries for a 15.9-yard average and 41 touchdowns in 10 games.

Nebraska's backfield also includes Brady's Dillon Miller. He won both the 100 and 200 meters in this year's Class D state track meet

Other standouts on the Nebraska team include all-state selections Johnny Vargas of Garden County and Dylan Nausland of Cody-Kilgore.

Little Snake River High won Wyoming’s 6-man state championship team this past season with a 55-8 win over Burlington 55-8 in the title matchup. Two Rattlers from the championship squad, Kannadis Peroulis and Hadley Myers, were also the 6-man co-players of the year on offense and defense, respectively.