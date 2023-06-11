The potential for inclement weather led to the start of the West Nebraska All-Star Game to be moved twice in the days leading up to the exhibition. Initially set for a primetime matchup, it ultimately was an 11. a.m. kickoff.

But rain was never a concern during the matinee matchup under sunny skies. Instead the biggest threat of the day turned out to be an East offense led by Adam Dugger.

The McCook quarterback, who rushed and passed for roughly a combined 1,400 yards this past fall for the Bison, showcased his dual-threat ability in the All-Star matchup between some of the top senior football players in the area.

He rushed for 93 yards and also threw a short touchdown pass to Lucas Gomez-Wilson to lead an efficient attack. With the performance, he earned the offensive player of the game nod in a 35-7 win over the West squad at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.

North Platte’s Brock Roblee rushed for three touchdowns —2, 5 and 4 yards — and the East also scored on a 65-yard halfback option pass from Gothenburg’s Wes Geiken to Lexington’s Jase Carpenter.

Roblee, who rushed for 1,165 yards and dozen touchdowns for the Bulldogs this past season, and Scottsbluff’s Braeden Stull received the sportsmanship awards for the East and West squads, respectively.

Broken Bow’s Wes Geiken received the defensive player of the game honor as he led an East squad that held the West to one score. That touchdown came with 27 seconds left in the first half. Scottsbluff’s Braeden Stull connected with Perkins County’s Ethan Sihm for a 4-yard pass.

It was the 45th edition of the football game, and East holds an overall lead of 27-16-1 in the series.

The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter, which included West being stopped on downs after recovering a muffed punt at around the East 30, and Carpenter’s 69-yard touchdown reception being wiped out by a penalty.

Roblee, who rushed for 75 yards in the game, scored on the second play of the second quarter to give East the lead for good, and he added his second touchdown with 11 minutes, 34 seconds left in the half. The score was set up by Dugger’s 45-yard run deep into West’s territory.

East extended the lead to 21-0 with just under five minutes left in the second quarter as Geiken hit a wide-open Carpenter down the right sideline on the halfback option.

West answered on the ensuing possession with its best drive of the half, and it was capped by Stull’s short touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two scores.

Defenses and turnovers dominated the second half.

East had the lone score in the third quarter, another short run by Roblee with 2:13 left in the quarter.

East then added a final touchdown on the with 11:44 left in regulation as Dugger connected with his high school teammate.