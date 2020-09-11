Prep Football Scores — Sept. 11

Adams Central 49, Minden 14
Amherst 28, Elm Creek 6
Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8
Aquinas 21, Columbus Scotus 6
Arapahoe 50, Blue Hill 12
Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14
Archbishop Bergan 46, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19
Ashland-Greenwood 22, Arlington 12
Auburn 27, Platteview 0
Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14
Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15
Bennington 21, Norris 20
Bertrand 24, Ravenna 14
Bishop Neumann 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 18
Blair 48, Beatrice 20
Bridgeport 26, Goodland, Kan. 20, OT
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 30
Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 12
Central City 53, O’Neill 18
Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7
Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16
Cozad 47, Sidney 0
Crawford 53, Banner County 0
Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42
Creighton 62, Plainview 40
Crete 27, Seward 21
David City 24, Sandy Creek 18
Diller-Odell 24, Lawrence-Nelson 6
Dorchester 62, Lewiston 20
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, High Plains Community 31
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Shelby/Rising City 34
Falls City 30, Malcolm 6
Franklin 77, Deshler 0
Freeman 36, Southern 28
Fremont 42, Bellevue East 14
Garden County 46, Brady 0
Gibbon 20, Hershey 6
Gothenburg 15, Broken Bow 12
Grand Island Northwest 43, Alliance 6
Gretna 45, Papillion-LaVista South 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15
Harvard 39, St. Edward 0
Hastings 45, Gering 0
Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8
Hi-Line 28, Sutherland 12
Hitchcock County 58, Alma 6
Holdrege 34, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 27
Howells/Dodge 28, Cross County 0
Humphrey St. Francis 44, Palmer 38
Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14
Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25
Leyton 50, Bayard 24
Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Calhoun 7
Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13
Lincoln North Star 24, Columbus 19
Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Loomis 60, Giltner 12
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36
McCook 10, York 7
McCool Junction 58, Pawnee City 12
Milford 28, Fillmore Central 12
Millard South 31, Millard West 12
Mitchell 56, Gordon/Rushville 0
Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0
Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12
Nebraska City 51, Omaha Concordia 19
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Johnson-Brock 14
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Centura 14
Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Christian Academy 6
Omaha Roncalli 33, Elkhorn Mount Michael 16
Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 12
Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 11
Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14
Osceola 71, Mead 0
Palmyra 30, Conestoga 14
Pender 46, Winside 14
Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13
Plattsmouth 34, Elkhorn North 7
Pleasanton 53, Overton 6
Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7
Southern Valley 36, Cambridge 26
Southwest 38, Red Cloud 12
St. Mary’s 64, Walthill 24
St. Paul 33, Kearney Catholic 7
Stuart 43, Hampton 8
Summerland 26, CWC 13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Spalding Academy 62
Sutton 40, Fairbury 0
Syracuse 14, Louisville 12
Thayer Central 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 16
Wahoo 25, Boys Town 0
Wakefield 50, Stanton 14
Wallace 50, Minatare 26
Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11
Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 0
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Superior 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Meridian 0
Wynot 34, Homer 20
Yutan 42, Ponca 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.
North Platte vs. Kearney, ccd.
Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.
West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!