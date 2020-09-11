 Skip to main content
Prep Football Scores — Sept. 11
Prep Football Scores — Sept. 11

Adams Central 49, Minden 14

Amherst 28, Elm Creek 6

Anselmo-Merna 34, South Loup 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Axtell 8

Aquinas 21, Columbus Scotus 6

Arapahoe 50, Blue Hill 12

Arcadia-Loup City 66, Ainsworth 14

Archbishop Bergan 46, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 19

Ashland-Greenwood 22, Arlington 12

Auburn 27, Platteview 0

Aurora 36, Scottsbluff 14

Battle Creek 28, West Point-Beemer 15

Bennington 21, Norris 20

Bertrand 24, Ravenna 14

Bishop Neumann 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 18

Blair 48, Beatrice 20

Bridgeport 26, Goodland, Kan. 20, OT

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Burwell 53, Neligh-Oakdale 28

Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 12

Central City 53, O’Neill 18

Central Valley 56, Twin Loup 7

Clarkson/Leigh 58, East Butler 16

Cozad 47, Sidney 0

Crawford 53, Banner County 0

Creek Valley 62, Sioux County 42

Creighton 62, Plainview 40

Crete 27, Seward 21

David City 24, Sandy Creek 18

Diller-Odell 24, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Dorchester 62, Lewiston 20

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Perkins County 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, High Plains Community 31

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Shelby/Rising City 34

Falls City 30, Malcolm 6

Franklin 77, Deshler 0

Freeman 36, Southern 28

Fremont 42, Bellevue East 14

Garden County 46, Brady 0

Gibbon 20, Hershey 6

Gothenburg 15, Broken Bow 12

Grand Island Northwest 43, Alliance 6

Gretna 45, Papillion-LaVista South 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 15

Harvard 39, St. Edward 0

Hastings 45, Gering 0

Hemingford 50, Maxwell 8

Hi-Line 28, Sutherland 12

Hitchcock County 58, Alma 6

Holdrege 34, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 27

Howells/Dodge 28, Cross County 0

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Palmer 38

Kenesaw 44, Fullerton 14

Lexington 45, South Sioux City 25

Leyton 50, Bayard 24

Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Calhoun 7

Lincoln East 55, Norfolk 13

Lincoln North Star 24, Columbus 19

Lincoln Pius X 12, Lincoln High 7

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 7

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Loomis 60, Giltner 12

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Guardian Angels 36

McCook 10, York 7

McCool Junction 58, Pawnee City 12

Milford 28, Fillmore Central 12

Millard South 31, Millard West 12

Mitchell 56, Gordon/Rushville 0

Mullen 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 0

Nebraska Christian 58, Heartland 12

Nebraska City 51, Omaha Concordia 19

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Johnson-Brock 14

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Cedar Bluffs 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Madison 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Centura 14

Oakland-Craig 30, Crofton 13

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 70, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Omaha Roncalli 33, Elkhorn Mount Michael 16

Omaha Skutt Catholic 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 12

Omaha Westside 42, Papillion-LaVista 11

Ord 28, Norfolk Catholic 14

Osceola 71, Mead 0

Palmyra 30, Conestoga 14

Pender 46, Winside 14

Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

Plattsmouth 34, Elkhorn North 7

Pleasanton 53, Overton 6

Raymond Central 50, Schuyler 7

Southern Valley 36, Cambridge 26

Southwest 38, Red Cloud 12

St. Mary’s 64, Walthill 24

St. Paul 33, Kearney Catholic 7

Stuart 43, Hampton 8

Summerland 26, CWC 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Spalding Academy 62

Sutton 40, Fairbury 0

Syracuse 14, Louisville 12

Thayer Central 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 16

Wahoo 25, Boys Town 0

Wakefield 50, Stanton 14

Wallace 50, Minatare 26

Wayne 14, Columbus Lakeview 11

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 0

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Superior 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Meridian 0

Wynot 34, Homer 20

Yutan 42, Ponca 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chadron vs. Valentine, ccd.

North Platte vs. Kearney, ccd.

Santee vs. Cody-Kilgore, ccd.

West Holt vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

