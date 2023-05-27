Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda, Alliance’s Catherine Bryner and Southeast’s Kealy Carson fueled a late fourth-quarter comeback for the Blue squad in the Pandhandle Prep All-Star girls basketball game Friday.

The Blue squad overcame a 16-point deficit in the final quarter for a 78-76 win in the matchup at Scottsbluff High School. The comeback was generated behind a stiff fourth-quarter defense over the last five minutes of the game.

“We played really hard to get the win,” said Burda, who had four 3-pointers and 17 points and was named the game’s MVP. “We knew we could come back and pretty much outrun them. We knew we were going to start hitting shots. We went up and pressed them toward the end and that helped. We got hands on the ball and they were tired. I think it worked really well and we got a lot of steals and turnovers.”

Bryner said the comeback couldn’t have happenedwithout the entire team’s effort.

“It took a lot of team work and bringing it together,” said the Alliance graduate, who will be attending Hastings College to play basketball. “The first half they got some rebounds and putbacks but we came back. We boxed out. We hit the boards hard. Every single player was involved in this comeback whether it was getting an assist, getting boards, running up the floor. Everybody was involved in this.”

Bryner hit a 3-pointer with just a minute left in regulation to give the Blue squad its first lead of the game.

“It was huge for me (to put us ahead),” Bryner said. “I will do anything for my team so the fact that I was the one that was open was great. But I know anybody else on my team would have hit that same shot, too.”

It was Burda’s last game on the high school court where she set several records. She said it was a good way to end her career.

“It was more fun than anything,” Burda said. “It was a good way to end my career here.”

Marissa Moorehouse from Torrington, who led the Red team in scoring, said it was a fun way to end her basketball career. She is deciding between whether to play volleyball in college at a junior college in Arizona or run track at Wyoming.

“It was a really cool opportunity and at First I was a little nervous coming in not knowing the girls, but it turned out to be a good experience,” Moorehouse said. “We said, ‘Dang, we have a good lead in the third quarter.’ It then started to get more chaotic with them pressing and the girls getting more crazy. It was shoot it was way closer than we thought. It was down to the wire.”

The game was close throughout the first half. The Red squad scored the first six points behind Burns’ Daljit Kaur before Gering’s Carleigh Pszanka got the blue team on the board with a basket.

The Red stayed in front the entire second quarter and led 42-34 at the break. Red extended its cushion to 61-48 at the end of the third quarter.

That lead grew to 74-58 with about five minutes to play in regulation. That’s when the Blue squad picked up the defense and held the Red team nearly scoreless the rest of the way.

Blue went on a 19-0 run that included seven straight points from Bryner. Her 3-pointer with 78 seconds left to play to put the Blue up 75-74. Burda followed with a basketball for a three-point lead.

Southeast’s Brenna Herring with 11.6 seconds to play to make it 77-76. Kealy Carson then made one of two free throws to give Blue the two-point lead. Bryner sealed the winas she stole the ball as time as time ran out.

Bryner led the Blue team with 21 followed by Burda with 17. Pszanka finished with 11 while Carson had 13.

Red was led by a pair of players with 10 points each. Moorehouse and Kaur each tallied 10 points, followed by South Platte’s Haily Koenen with eight points and Sidney’s Reese Riddle with seven.

Chadron’s Marlee Pinnt won the 3-point shooting contest over her high school teammate, Sophie Wess

Red (76):

Shelby Ekwall (Southeast) 6, Rheagan Stanley (Sidney) 4, Kierra Miller (Bayard) 5, Marissa Morehouse 10, Sam Toof (Hay Springs) 6, Reese Riddle (Sidney) 7, Sophie Wess (Chadron) 4, Daljit Kaur (Burns) 10, Sydney Anderson (Southeast) 5, Haily Koenen (South Platte) 8, Avery Hayward (South Platte) 5, Brenna Herring (Southeast) 6.

Blue (78)

Tessa Hurlburt (Gordon-Rushville) 0, Ashlee Hattan (Lingle-Ft. Laramie) 3, Marlee Pinnt (Chadron) 2, Reaghan Schultz (Gordon-Rushville) 0, Ajae McKimmey (Gordon-Rushville) 3, Taydon Kirchner (Ogallala) 3, Catherine Bryner (Alliance) 21, Carleigh Pszanka (Gering) 11, Payton Burda (Scottsbluff) 17, Grace Martin (Mitchell) 3, Nickie Todd (Gering) 2, Kealy Carson (Southeast) 13.