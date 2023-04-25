It was quite the rebound for the Bearcats girls soccer team.

Anna Kelley had a hat trick as Scottsbluff, coming off a setback to Douglas, Wyoming, registered an 8-0 win over Gering Tuesday at the Landers Soccer Complex.

“We finished a lot better,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “(Douglas) was was one of those games where we felt like we outplayed (the opponent) but we just couldn’t finish on goal. For us to come out today and put balls in the back of the net was a big boost for us.

“We moved the ball around a little bit. I figured (Gering was) going to try to put a lot of defenders in the back and we were trying to work some combination plays in there and Anna can stroke that ball over the top and she had a hat trick today.”

Both teams are on the road Thursday.

Gering travels to Douglas, Wyoming, while Scottsbluff will be in North Platte. Scottsbluff and Gering then will meet in the Class B subdistrict opening round on Monday at Landers Soccer Complex.

The winner of the postseason matchup heads to Lexington for a second-round game.

Two of Kelley’s goals on Tuesday came off of free kicks. Larson said that when the Bearcats midfielders play well, it sets the tone for the team

“A lot of times, if our midfield plays good, I feel we play good,” Larson said. “Anna has been on lately, and if we can get her the ball and she can set us up to knock down some goals, we will take it.”

Larson said the difference between the Bearcats two games so far this week was night and day.

“We got beat 2-1 (on Monday) and we gave up two goals in the last six minutes off of some free kicks,” he said. “It was one of those games we outplayed them statistically in every category but they got the two that mattered the most and those were the two goals.”

Gering coach Krista Wiedeman said her team couldn’t find the back of the net. She added the Bulldogs played better in the final 20 minutes of the match, holding Scottsbluff to without a goal.

“We struggled offensively to make things happen, but we are also down in our numbers with injuries, illness,” Wiedeman said. “But we had a lot of girls step into different positions that they are not used to playing, but we just have to create more opportunities offensively.

“We are hoping to have a few more players come back from injuries and join us and we just need to continue to work hard with what we have been putting together all season like find feet, make good passes, see the field better, and create opportunities.”

The Bearcats scored three minutes into the game when Tatum Heimerman delivered a pass to Adryana Rodriquez who booted the ball into the net with three minutes gone in the match.

The Bearcats took a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game when Ella Foote was fouled inside the box and the junior striker buried the penalty kick.

Scottsbluff extended its lead to 3-0 as Kelley nailed her first goal of the match on a free kick at the 16-minute mark of the first half.

Scottsbluff made it 4-0 in the 25th minute. Kelley delivered an exceptional pass to Maddie Kovarik who took the pass and raced to the box and buried the shot between a couple Gering defenders and the goalkeeper.

Kelley then converted on a long shot to make it 5-0 at the half. Gering had a few scoring chances in the final five minutes of the first half but could not convert on the opportunities.

The Bearcats scored three goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half. Kelley netted her hat trick when she scored, once again, from a free kick that went over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net just five minutes into the half.

Scottsbluff made it 7-0 when Foote scored her second goal off an assist from Kate Larson nine minutes into the half.

The Bearcats scored their final goal in 13th minute as Kelley delivered a corner kick to the box and the ball was knocked into the net by a Gering defender.