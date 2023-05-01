The Scottsbluff girls soccer team might have held a goal lead at the break on Monday afternoon, but Bearcats coach Chad Larson felt his team had been outplayed.

And he used his halftime message to make that clear.

“That was probably the worst half I’ve seen these girls play in a long time,” Larson said after the Bearcats 3-0 win over Gering in a Class B-8 subdistrict game at Landers Soccer Complex. “It was just fundamental stuff, like being first to the ball, and our passes and decision-making just wasn’t there.”

He challenged his players to step up in the second half.

Junior Maddie Kovarik did.

She scored in the 45th and 67th minutes with Anna Kelley getting an assist on the first goal.

“We knew we needed a much better second half if we were going to beat (Gering),” Larson said. “When you do play a team three or four times (in a season) you kind of worry about the complacency and you feel like you’re living off what you did the last couple games. I felt like that is what we were doing in the first half. We were expecting to just go out there and beat them.

“We challenged everybody at halftime,” Larson said. “We just said, ‘Who is going to be the spark for our team?’ And (Kovarik) did.”

The Bearcats travel to Lexington on Tuesday for a matchup against the host Minutemen. The Bearcats rolled to a 7-0 win in the previous matchup between the teams on April 11.

“(Lexington) is going to want that revenge, too,” Kovarik said. “They’re definitely going to be hungry. We’ve talked about that. We just have to hungrier, want it more and work hard than them.”

Gering, which fell to Scottsbluff 8-0 on April 25, looked like a team that wanted the game more in the first half. Bulldogs keeper Ella Rotherham made a handful of saves on strong Scottsbluff scoring chances to keep the game scoreless until deep into the first half.

“The girls were ready to play and I think we had a good game plan in place for trying to hold (the Bearcats) defensively and hold off those long shots,” Gering coach Krista Wiedeman said. “They just wanted to leave it all out there today “(Rotherham) has not played keeper before this year, but she’s just a real athletic person.”

The Bearcats did beat Rotherham with a long shot as Kate Larson hit a high, arcing shot from about 35 yards out and to the left of the Bulldogs net. It ended up going over Rotherham’s net and hitting beyond the goal line and bouncing into the upper right corner. It was the only score of the first half.

“(Gering) was packing it in with so many players (on defense), and we weren’t doing a good job of combining passes together,” Larson said. “We told (the players) to try and shoot it from the outside. Luckily (Larson’s) shot dropped for us. I felt maybe it took a little weight off our shoulders.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go in (initially),” Larson said. “I thought it was going over (the net) but it dropped in.”

The Bearcats then put the game away after the break.

“They made some adjustments .. but we are also a team with not a ton of background in soccer,” Wiedeman said. “We’ve been talking all season about playing both halves ... but their effort was excellent. I’m really proud of them.”