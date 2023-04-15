GERING Six different Scottsbluff players scored and the Bearcats broke open the game with five goals in the second half on Saturday morning in a 7-1 win over Gering.

Kate Larson was the only Bearcats player to score twice, both of which came during the second-half outburst

“We knew we in the second half we had to spread out their defense a little bit more and we came out with a more attacking offense with a three-front and I think that worked,” Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said. “Once we get a goal, everyone else starts to feed off of that.”

"(Gering is) much improved ,,, they were transitioning really well on defense and it was hard for us to break through and get decent shots in the first half,” Larson said. “There were so many defenders back there, but then they would counter and they would have numbers up so credit to them. We knew we had to make some sort of adjustment in the second half.”

Unofficially, Scottsbluff outshot Gering 22-5 . Gering goalkeeper Ella Rotherham made 14 saves while the Bearcats’ keeper Jessica Schaff had two/

Gering coach Krista Wiedeman was pleased with her team's effort, especially in the first half.

“Our defensive effort was awesome,” she said. “We had great shape and great intensity and great effort. We had some good opportunities offensively as well. I was proud of their effort and their improvement that we have made.”

Wiedeman said the Bulldogs have improved since the start of the year.

“We are really working to be more unified and to find our positioning, making better passes, trying to get combinations that would work,” she said. “We have a lot of brand new soccer players and they have made huge improvements throughout the year.”

Scottsbluff's Shae Willats broke the scoreless tie with 18 minutes, 11 second left in the half. She showed her canon of a leg and took a shot, into the wind, from about 30 yards out and it sailed into the net.

Gering had a good chance to tie the match six minutes later when sophomore Allison Herbel had a good look on goal, but just missed. The two teams kept battling and it wasn’t until the final minute of the half.

Adryana Rodriguez delivered a beauty of a pass to Ella Foote who went streaking past her defenders and buried the ball into the back of the net for the 2-0 halftime lead.

It was Foote’s late first-half goal and the two goals early in the second half that set the tone for the rest of the match.

“If you can score in the last five minutes of the half and the first five minutes of a half it is a good momentum shift," Larson said. "I think that was great when Ella did that. Then, to start the second half, we told them to start taking shots and putting balls on frame and see what happens. It was a good momentum shift for us.”

Kate Larson scored less than two minutes into the half to give the Bearcats a 3-0 lead. Gering came right back a minute later as Allison Herbel delivered the ball to Jacelyn Brown who scored to make it 3-1.

Larson made it 4-1 with 32 minutes to play in regulation as the senior took a corner kick from Anna Kelley and found the net.

Larson then almost had an hat trick as a few minutes later she hit the top bar and saw the ball bounce back into play.

Bella Ramirez then scored off the rebound on an initial save to increase the Bearcats advantage to 5-1.

Maddie Kovarik and Rodriguez then added goals to end the scoring

“That (having different players score) is something we are trying to stress because we don’t necessarily have one person we are trying to get the ball to," Larson said. "We try to move the ball around and when you have more people in the attack, it makes you versatile as a team.It is always great to see a couple different people get on the score sheet.”