LINCOLN — The No. 2 doubles teams for the Scottsbluff and Gering girls tennis teams met more than a few times during the regular season this spring.

The duos met again Thursday morning in an opening-round matchup in Class B competition during the NSAA state tournament at the Woods Tennis Center.

Scottsbluff’s tandem of Abby Harveson and Alyssa Mendoza downed Gering’s Aria Schneider and Jaylei Cervantes in straight sets 6-3, 5-3.

Harveson and Mendoza then fell in the next round as the season came to an end for Scottsbluff, Gering and Alliance on the first day of the tournament.

The fourth-seeded team of Avery Hoegh and Ruby Lamski beat the Bearcats tandem 6-6 (7-5), 6-2.

But the Bearcats doubles team were not the only players to earn at least a win on Thursday.

Alliance’s No. 2 doubles team of Brianna Huston and Kenna Montes beat Roncalli’s Cecelia Elkjer and Ava Hastings in an opening round match 6-2, 6-2. They were then beaten by Hoegh and Lamski.

Hannah Walker, Gering’s No. 1 singles player, didn’t drop a game in winning her opening match against Wilber-Clatonia’s Aleksa Chambers 6-0, 6-0.

Second-seeded Kailee Bailey of Bennington then beat Walker 6-0, 6-0.

Scottsbluff’s No. 1 singles player, Jessica Davis, fell to Hasting St. Cecilia’s Addison Demuth in straight sets, 7-5, 6-0.

Elkhorn’s Kira Ozyomay beat Alliance’s top singles player, Karlie Jensen, 6-0, 6-1.

Gering’s No. 2 singles player, Ashlynn Feil, won her first match in straight sets over Lincoln Christian’s Grace Lanka 7-5, 6-1. She then fell to the bracket’s top seed, Elkhorn North’s Sophia Jones, 6-0, 6-1.

Scottsbluff’s Abigail Roberts fell to Lexington’s Molly Dowling 6-2, 6-1, and Mercy’s Eleanore Slavik beat Alliance’s Haley Weare 6-0, 6-1 to open play in the bracket.

The Bearcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Aubrey Barrett and Aspyn Andreas beat Waverly’s Mallory Kreikermeier and Reagan Landi in three sets 6-1, 3-6, 10-1.

Grand Island’s Tristyn Hedman and Carolyn Maser then beat the Bearcats duo 6-1, 6-1

Ralston’s No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Paskach and Arianna Hernandez beat the Gering tandem of Maia Swan and Camille Newman 6-2, 6-2.

Alliance’s team of Regan Braun and Kinley Pfeiffer also lost in an opening-round match in the same bracket. York’s Mayah Colle and Christian Hallisey beat them 7-6 (7-4), 3-6. 10-5.